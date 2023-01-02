‘Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Reveals How She Was Cast on the Show

Prior to the Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale, actress Lilli Kay, who plays Clara Brewer, opens up about how she landed the role on the hit TV series.

While speaking to Deadline, Lilli Kay spoke about her father, Stephen Kay, who is a director/executive producer on Yellowstone. Her stepmother, Pipe Perabo, also acts on the show as Summer. “My dad would brag to me about how he was spending every single day with horses and amazing actors,” Kay explained. “I was like, ‘hey, I’m a horse person! I want to come hang out!’”

Lilli Kay then opens up about Yellowstone and how the latest season is going so far. She also spoke about her character’s dedication to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. “She’s been given access to a part of [John Dutton’s] life and having seen what she’s seen on the ranch and his focus is on, she wants to stand behind him and is pretty loyal going forward.”

When asked about her Yellowstone character’s origin story, Lilli Kay said Clara was John’s assistant. Now Clara’s kind of Dutton’s everything. “She’s the kind of person that’s wrangling all the political things that he’s dealing with. She’s fairly inexperienced compared to the people that were on his team, so she’s had to step up in ways that she did not expect. But she’s able to do it pretty well.”

Also discussing how her first cast, Lilli Kay said that her parents told her amazing things about the Yellowstone set. “Taylor Sheridan had seen my work. I had known him for a while and he knew that I could ride, so he threw me in the mix. My dad directs a lot of the show and EPs the show, which was a very sneaky move that I made.”

Lilli Kay Admitted She Was Nervous At First When First Acting on Set With Kelly Reilly on ‘Yellowstone’

Meanwhile, Lilli Kay discussed how her Yellowstone character gets along with the infamous Beth Dutton.

“I was really nervous at first because I love Kelly Reilly so much,” Lilli Kay admitted. “And it’s so fun acting with her because you never know how Beth is gonna respond to something. At first, there wasn’t closeness, but Beth was pretty relaxed around Clara, which I was really happy about.”

Lilli Kay then said her Yellowstone character has become more “entrenched” in the Dutton family’s life. “Beth just got used to having her around,” Kay noted.

In regards to her involvement with the rest of Yellowstone season 5, Lilli Kay added she’s pretty curious. “I’m curious to know because this first part has come to a close,” she said. “And I haven’t seen any scripts past this point, so I’m just operating off of what I know.”