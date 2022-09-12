‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Announces Upcoming Performance at Major Country Music Festival

Big news from Yellowstone star Luke Grimes! The actor, as well as country singer and songwriter, announced on Instagram that he will be performing at next year’s Stagecoach festival.

In the Instagram post, Luke Grimes shared a snapshot of himself with his guitar along with a Stagecoach festival poster that reveals the list of performers for the 2023 event. “See you in the desert, Stagecoach…” he captioned the post.

Fans of the Yellowstone star gushed about the big news. One fan wrote, “Please for the love of all things good someone buy me a ticket to see this man.” Another declared, “Look at you, Luke! Always thought you had a beautiful voice.”

Along with Luke Grimes, others performing at the 2023 Stagecoach festival include Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Tyler Childers, and Old Dominion. Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and Diplo’s HonkyTonk will also be featured at the event.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Church Music Was The First Music in His Life

While recently speaking to Country Living, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes opened up about how he first got into music and which music artists inspired him throughout the years.

“Church music was the first music in my life,” Luke Grimes explained. “My dad was a pastor, and I was at church three days a week. I was the church drummer starting at age 9.”

Luke Grimes then stated that his father would listen to various country artists. “My dad listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard – all of those old-school outlaw country guys. We would always play that on boys’ trips. It’s what got me into country music.”

While recalling when he first picked up the guitar, Luke Grimes said that playing drums in his New York City home became nearly impossible. “Your neighbors would kill you,” he explained. “So I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords. It’s been a part of my life ever since. It’s been a part of my life ever since.”

Luke Grimes went on to share that if he has an acting gig, he always has a guitar nearby. “And not just because I’m working on an album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do.”

Meanwhile, Luke Grimes opened up about his other adventures. In regards to doing a two-month adventure in his 2013 Airstream during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grimes revealed that he and his wife Bianca decided to go to various national parks. That’s when they discovered their new home – Montana. “I told my wife, ‘If you see a place you like, we can think about moving there. As soon as we parked in Montana, she said, ‘This place, obviously.’”