‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Compares Season 5 Midseason Finale to ‘Sopranos’

Yellowstone‘s own Kayce Dutton, Luke Grimes, praises the biggest event of Season 5 so far as akin to The Sopranos amid his own excitement.

“It’s a family drama” at its heart, Grimes tells The Seattle Times of the most popular show on television today. Like all of us, the Kayce Dutton actor is excited for the Season 5 midseason finale, too. “It’s got a crime element that’s similar to ‘The Sopranos.’ It’s got a little bit of everything,” he lauds, citing HBO’s mob drama that’s widely-hailed as one of the best shows of all time.

HBO was, interestingly, Taylor Sheridan‘s first pick to host Yellowstone, too. But the network “graciously passed,” Sheridan recently revealed himself. HBO told Sheridan that only Robert Redford himself would be able to carry this show to success. So he went out and secured Redford on the property, only for HBO to still pass.

Fate had other plans, and I’m sure we’ll all agree things worked out as they should’ve when Paramount picked up Yellowstone and Sheridan secured Western icon Kevin Costner for the role of John Dutton.

“Kevin decided to do a television series because of the quality of the writing,” Grimes adds. “But even beyond that, it’s got every other element to hook viewers. I think, whether you like this kind of stuff or not, ‘Yellowstone’s’ got something for everyone in it.”

As for Season 5 and it’s forthcoming second half, “You never know what to expect,” Grimes offers. “But every season has been different. I feel like every season has its own footprint, its own identity, and they all feel very different from the last one. That being said, this one is still just as big and exciting as every other season before.”

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Returns in March to Film Season 5′ Second Half

This checks out, even for Grimes. The Yellowstone cast has yet to shoot – or see a script – for the second half of Season 5, as Brecken Merrill, the young actor who plays Grimes’ on-screen son, Tate Dutton, revealed to me earlier this month.

“We’re only halfway done, we go back soon,” Merrill clarified of Season 5. I asked point-blank if they’ve shot the second half of this monster season, and an immediate “Nope!” followed. So when does this cast head back out to Montana to continue filming? “Soon! March, I think,” Brecken said.

Culminating with the midseason finale, the first half of Season 5 will be 8 episodes in total. Then, the remaining 6 will hit, hopefully, some time in 2023. The scale of Yellowstone means that we’re unlikely to see the second half until late into 2023, at least. Especially if filming isn’t to commence until March.

For now, we’re set to experience this midseason finale when Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8 hits Jan. 1, 2023 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on Paramount Network.