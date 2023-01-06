‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Discusses What Everyone Is Waiting To See From Kayce Dutton

With the mid-season finale of Yellowstone recently wrapping up, arguably no character has more pressure on them than Kayce Dutton. The future of the entire Dutton Ranch seems to be in his hands. The character is played by actor Luke Grimes. He recently discussed what he thinks fans are waiting to see from the on-screen cowboy he portrays. It was part of a larger conversation he had on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When the second half of the season gets rolling, Kayce Dutton will have plenty of uphill battles to navigate. His decisions and actions will determine his family’s future on the land they’ve called home for generations. Grimes admitted that he doesn’t know exactly where the storyline is going. He’s eager to find out just like all of the fans though.

“You know, I think that’s what we’re all kind of waiting to see. Can he come up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not? I think that’s what we’re all kind of watching to find out,” he said.

Luke Grimes Said His Role As Kayce Dutton Is A Dream Job

The actor said that walking in Kayce Dutton’s boots is one of the most challenging and intense roles he’s ever taken on. He wouldn’t trade it for the world though, even calling it a dream job.

“It is such a dream job in the way that you know that the cast the crew we all get along so well we all love the story we’re telling. We get to shoot it in a beautiful place. So yeah, man I’m thrilled. Couldn’t be happier,” he said.

He also explained that some of the previous characters he’s played have been boring roles. That’s not something he ever has to worry about with his gig in Yellowstone. “If a scene is boring, it’s because your stakes aren’t high enough. “And with Kayce it’s like, they’re always as high as possible. So, you know, the way that Taylor writes things, they’re very playable and there’s so much that you want there’s so much you’re trying to get – there’s so much that you’re fighting for.”

The Actor Is Now Chasing His Country Music Dreams Too

Even though he already landed his dream role, Luke Grimes hasn’t let that hold back his other ambitions. His career as an actor is firmly established. But now he has more recently started down the path of becoming a legitimate country music singer too.

Shortly after he signed a major record deal in Nashville, his first song No Horse To Ride was featured on the most recent episode of Yellowstone. The song sounds like it was recorded around a campfire in Montana instead of a recording studio, and I mean that in a good way. It’s a classic-sounding western jam that conveys that trying to walk through life without the support of a woman you love is just like attempting to be a cowboy with no horse to ride.

His country music career is starting to blossom. However, Kayce Dutton will need to be tough in the saddle if he wants to successfully ride out the rest of this season on Yellowstone.