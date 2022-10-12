‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Gives Disappointing Answer About Kayce Dutton in Season 5

There’s a lot to look forward to when Yellowstone debuts its fifth season next month. However, some of the biggest questions we have revolve around one of our favorite characters, Luke Grimes‘s Kayce Dutton. The season four finale saw Kayce partake in a life-altering vision quest where, after returning home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he saw “the end of us.” What could that possibly mean? The end of the Dutton legacy? The end of Kayce and Monica’s relationship? Unfortunately for fans, Luke Grimes refused to admit too much about his character’s future during a new interview.

The New York Post‘s Sara Stewart pulled some information from Luke Grimes about his new career in country music as well as his work on Yellowstone following the death of his father. But for fans of the show, one of the interviewer’s pique questions surrounds Kayce’s future.

“Kayce has got his hands full with the job he never wanted — Montana’s livestock commissioner,” Stewart reminded fans. “And there are serious questions about the future of his family. Last season he had a steamy hallucination of himself with a woman who wasn’t his wife Monica.”

But when she asked Grimes to reveal important information about Kayce’s family life, the actor, unfortunately, declined to answer. “I feel like it would be frowned upon to divulge,” the Yellowstone star said. “I feel like I would get a phone call. So I’m gonna plead the fifth on that one.”

Overall, then, Luke Grimes isn’t offering too much information about his character this season. Still, be sure to tune in to Paramount Network when Yellowstone premieres its fifth season Sunday, November 13th.

Luke Grimes Splits Time Between ‘Yellowstone’ and Country Music with New Singing Career

Yellowstone has kept Luke Grimes busy for the last five years (give or take) and we couldn’t be more content. That said, this year promises to be extremely full for the actor as he’s also launched a career in country music. A few weeks ago, the Kayce Dutton actor, who has maintained a minimal presence on social media previously, made his Instagram debut. There, he announced his latest endeavor. And while his career in country music just got off the ground, Luke Grimes already features in one of the biggest country music festivals in the United States.

Much like his Yellowstone character, Luke Grimes didn’t have a whole lot to say in his first post on Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself in a cowboy hat and boots with a guitar in his lap, the actor wrote, “See you in the desert [Stagecoach]…”

Grimes hasn’t even put out his debut album yet, but already he has scored a spot in one of the most famous music festivals nationwide. Even more exciting, Luke Grimes will make his Stagecoach debut alongside fellow Yellowstone star and seasoned musician Ryan Bingham (Walker).

Aside from Yellowstone‘s upcoming premiere, Grimes revealed how truly excited he is about his new career in country music. He shared with the news outlet, “Here I am signed with Universal Nashville, I’ve got a record deal, and I have a show booked!”