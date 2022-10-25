‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Had to Figure Out How Nashville ‘Works’ to Start His Country Music Career

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes has his eyes on a second job. He’s going to try his hand at country music. In a new interview with Gear Patrol, he reveals what it was like working his way into Nashville.

“I’d never been Music Row in Nashville before,” Luke Grimes said. “I didn’t understand how this town works. And it’s been really amazing just seeing how the community of Nashville is. You go on a lot of co-writes, getting in rooms of people you’ve never met, and you spend a day trying to come up with something out of nothing. It’s a really amazing way to spend the day. I enjoy it a lot.”

While others may not be a fan of how it works, Luke Grimes is a fan.

“I know some people have different feelings about that sort of process, but I think it’s awesome,” the Yellowstone star said. “Not only are you meeting these amazing songwriters and really creative, talented people who’ve written a lot of the songs you know, now you’re trying to do it with them. It’s awesome.”

‘Yellowstone’s’ Luke Grimes is Finding His Path in Nashville

While he’s working on a lot of co-writes, Luke Grimes is also writing a lot of songs on his own.

“I’m also just writing some stuff on my own,” he said. “It’s sort of just a process of trial and error at this point to kind of figure out where in that spectrum does my music lie? You know, you’ve got guys that will only ever write every word themselves. And then you have people that have never written a song become very successful in country music and where am I going to be there? I’m just trying not to judge it too much or get in its way; I’m just trying to make something that’s honestly, organically me. I’m right in the middle of that process right now.”

While he’s starred in Yellowstone alongside Ryan Bingham for years, he says that his desire to pursue music dates to his pre-Yellowstone life.

“It’s been something I’ve always done,” Luke Grimes said. “I’ve always played music. I’ve been in bands since I was 10 years old. Church bands first and then not-so-churchy bands after that. It’s just always been something I’ve done. But acting was always the day job, that’s the business of it all, and I just played music on the side as something I loved. And honestly it was as simple as someone approaching me and saying, ‘Send me some stuff.’ Then one thing leads to another and I got an opportunity to do it a little more professionally. And I wanted to give it a shot.”

The fifth season of Yellowstone debuts on November 13.