‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Makes Instagram Debut: PHOTO

Big things are happening for Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and it’s not just the upcoming season five premiere of the hit neo-Western. Aside from acting, Luke Grimes is actively pursuing a career in country music and with a new album on the way and the singer preparing to feature at California’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival, he finally made his Instagram debut with a new set of photos. Check it out.

Though the Yellowstone star’s Instagram account is brand new, Luke Grimes has already earned himself 197K followers and his first post saw nearly 10,000 likes and counting. Teasing fans with Stagecoach Festival 2023 news, the actor and singer wrote, “See you in the desert…”

Stagecoach, responding to Grimes’ tag, wrote back, “Hell yeah you will.” Further, Yellowstone fans, excited for Luke Grimes’ Stagecoach and Instagram debut alike, flocked to the comments section.

“Now that is a stacked lineup,” one fan wrote. “Congrats!”

Another Yellowstone fan boasted, “Just got my tickets! First time going to Stagecoach specifically for the Sunday lineup this year! I’m so excited!”

Other popular names joining 2023’s Stagecoach lineup include Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham, as well as Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, and Brooks & Dunn. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton are set to headline the upcoming event.

Luke Grimes Teases New Country Album Amid Work on ‘Yellowstone’

With Luke Grimes officially on Instagram, fans of his acting and music careers alike will better be able to keep up with his consistently busy schedule. And with the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on the horizon, Luke Grimes has even bigger news, preparing to release a brand new country music album in the near future. The Yellowstone star briefly spoke about his passion for music, and a little about the new album, in a recent interview with Country Living.

Per his account, Luke Grimes first got into music when he was just nine years old.

“Church music was the first music in my life,” he told the outlet. “My dad was a pastor, and I was at church three days a week. I was the church drummer starting at age 9.”

He continued, “From there, my dad listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard—all of those old-school outlaw country guys…It’s what got me into country music.”

Fast-forward a few decades and music has followed his career in the acting world.

“If I have an acting gig,” the Yellowstone star continued, “I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on the album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere.”

Unfortunately, while Grimes mentioned the upcoming album in passing, he didn’t provide a single detail regarding a title, a tracklist, or even an estimated release date. In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing Luke Grimes again when Yellowstone premieres its fifth season later this fall.