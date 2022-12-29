‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille Speak Out Ahead of ‘Complicated’ Midseason Finale

Why does Yellowstone continue to resonate so deeply with audiences? “They’re messy and complicated and human,” offers Monica Dutton’s Kelsey Asbille.

The world is waiting on baited breath for Season 5’s midseason finale (or Episode 8) to hit this Sunday, Jan. 1. And when it does, the saga of this “messy” family will get even more “complicated,” Asbille tells The Seattle Times ahead of the episode. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is set to make his move to impeach John Dutton (Kevin Costner) from his gubernatorial seat. Half the Yellowstone cowboys are leaving the ranch for a grand adventure. And John will make an “unusual” ally, all while relying on Monica herself for help, too.

It’s set to be a big episode for Asbille, who’s increased presence in Season 5 has (finally) won over fans who continue to be overly-critical of Monica. Despite this, her experience with the show is a glowing one. And it’s obvious that, thankfully, the fans that Asbille encounters are the ones who love her work on Yellowstone and the show itself.

Where the grand midseason finale is concerned, Asbille main hope for fans is “to enjoy it.”

“Our audience is so incredible and so loyal to these characters,” she lauds. “We just want to make a great escape for them.” And a great escape Yellowstone remains. This is in no small part thanks to mastermind Taylor Sheridan, who’s grown the show from a 2018 grassroots hit into a cultural phenomenon and the most successful show on any form of television today. But no single man can carry a juggernaut of this size. All the puzzle pieces have to fit together.

‘Yellowstone’ Made Stars Out of Kelsey Asbille & Luke Grimes

“It has happened for a lot of different reasons,” Asbille adds of Yellowstone‘s runaway success. “Obviously, it starts with the writing. Then I think it’s also these characters,” she praises of Sheridan’s work in kind. Having co-stars like Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes – who Yellowstone made a star out of – certainly helps, too.

As her on-screen husband, Kayce, Grimes has gone on to turn his Dutton success into a country music career. And like Asbille, he’s beyond grateful to Sheridan for the opportunities Yellowstone continues to present.

“On top of being incredibly talented, he’s probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” Grimes praises of Sheridan. “He’s got such an individual voice. Most people in Hollywood, live in Hollywood. They all go to the same places, they all do the same things.”

But not Sheridan, who was raised on a ranch in Texas and has been cowboying ever since. “He’s really got a point of view that I think we haven’t seen before. There’s not a lot of people who live the life that he lives,” Grimes continues. “He’s been really authentically himself throughout his career. That gives him a good vantage point from where to write this story. It’s a world that he knows really well.”

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes return for Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.