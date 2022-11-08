‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille Talk Season 5 Spoilers and the Future of the Dutton Family: Outsider Exclusive

The duo behind Kayce and Monica Dutton say Yellowstone Season 5 will offer “clarity” to audiences on a whole lot of burning questions, and more, as we chat ahead of the premiere.

If you’re looking for the outcome of Kayce Dutton’s “end of us” vision quest in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale, you won’t find it just yet. If it’s any consolation, both Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille are as eager as audiences are for everyone to find out the fates of their characters. But for now, discussing the show ahead of Season 5’s Nov. 13 premiere remains a tricky business.

“Oh my god, I’m really ready to not have to dance around these spoilers,” Kelsey laughs as she navigates our interview.

“Definitely ready to be able to answer these questions without getting in trouble,” Luke agrees. “But honestly, I’m looking forward to fans getting their answers for the burning questions they have, like ‘What does the end of us mean? Where is that going?’ We want fans to have that clarity on what direction things are going in,” he offers.

Luke Grimes on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Both actors also agree that Season 5 is set to deliver in this department. Those answers are coming, though we may have to wait a bit longer as this 14-episode season unfolds. And as it does, Luke says he’s most looking forward to audiences “getting clarity on what direction [Kayce and Monica] are heading in as a couple, and where they stand in this Dutton legacy.”

For Monica’s part, Kelsey Asbille says her Indigenous character is set to finally embrace the Dutton half of her family in Season 5.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will have Kayce & Monica Finally Finding Their ‘Place’ in the Dutton Legacy

But does this mean Kayce & Monica will finally bridge the gap between Dutton settlers and Indigenous Broken Rock peoples? Or will they have to choose sides once and for all? As with past seasons, Monica may be the key to this whole conundrum; and it starts with accepting the common ground her people have with the Duttons instead of focusing only on their differences.

“I think you nailed it,” Kelsey replies. “For her, John Dutton was such an antagonist in the first season. But then as the seasons have gone on, you realize that they actually have a lot more in common than she thought. He’s fighting for his way of life, which is threatened, and I think – as a native woman, especially – Monica understands that fully.”

Kelsey Asbille as Monica, Luke Grimes as Kayce, and Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

This evolution continues into Yellowstone Season 5, too. “She does finally feel like she has a place in this family and within this legacy,” Kelsey reveals of the latest season, which is sure to please fans hoping for Kayce & Monica to wholly embrace the fight for the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch. Especially when it comes to the future of their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), who is the only Dutton of his seventh generation at this point.

‘I would love to see some way in which these worlds can coexist’

As for Kayce, “I would love to see it happen,” Luke adds of a possible harmony. “I would love to see some way in which these worlds can coexist.”

But he isn’t completely sold on the prospect. Just like Kayce, he’s skeptical of a world where settler and Indigenous communities can truly coexist.

“I think that’s sort of the nature of this story, is that these things don’t seem to be able to coexist. It’s what causes all the fighting and all the drama that our show is about, in the end. But in a perfect world, we’d all live happily-ever-after.”

What are the chances of such a ‘happily ever after’? “Only Taylor knows that,” Luke smiles of series mastermind, Taylor Sheridan.

We’ll find out how close Kayce & Monica can come to a “heavenly” ending, as Luke says as Yellowstone Season 5 plays out. Catch the two-hour season premiere this Sunday, November 13 at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount Network.

In the meantime, we’ve got more from our chat with Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille right here. Be sure to watch our full interview with the Dutton duo above, and catch our chats with Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley on Outsider’s YouTube, as well.