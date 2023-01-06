‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Reveals He Doesn’t Know How the Show Ends

Yellowstone fans aren’t alone in being in the dark following the midseason finale, as star Luke Grimes admits he’s been left guessing, too. Recently, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked if Grimes had any idea of how Yellowstone would conclude. “I think some of the cast know the end,” the Kayce Dutton actor told Fallon. “Some have been told, some haven’t.”

Grimes emphasized his enthusiasm for the role, stating he doesn’t want to be ‘spoiled’ as to how the Dutton saga will conclude. He insists that it is refreshing not knowing what lies ahead for this family. “I don’t think Taylor [Sheridan], who writes our show, wants me to know, either. I don’t know — it might affect the way you do something or play something. And it’s kind of fun to experience it this way, anyway. It’s sort of like life,” Grimes said.

Even if he’s in the dark about how the show will end, the actor did tease about what his character will be getting into in future episodes. “You know, I think that’s what we’re all kind of waiting to see,” Luke Grimes said. “Can he come up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not? I think that’s what we’re all kind of watching to find out.”

After five successful seasons, the future of Yellowstone is still up in the air. No official announcement has been made about how many total seasons there will be. Fans can expect to see the rest of season 5 sometime in the summer of 2023.

While Luke Grimes and fans wait for ‘Yellowstone’ to return, they have other viewing options

Of course, fans of Yellowstone can now delve further into its story with two prequel spinoffs on Paramount+. The first, titled 1883, stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and debuted in December 2021. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford takes center stage as the lead actor for another installment entitled 1923. The show dropped on Dec 18th, 2022—with new episodes dropping every Sunday thereafter. The spinoff series are hits in their own right.

In 1923, Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton, the wife of Jacob Dutton, portrayed by Harrison Ford. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an impressive 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere episode. Paramount Network and CMT aired the episode four times, which featured Cara Dutton carrying out a fatal attack against an intruder and more. Paramount proclaimed that the debut yielded the largest cable premiere in all of 2022.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Luke Grimes also discussed his country music journey. After signing a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, he released the single “No Horse to Ride.” His upcoming album debuts in March.