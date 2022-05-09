‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Reveals Major Detail About Beth Dutton Star Kelly Reilly That Fans Find ‘Crazy’

Luke Grimes, the actor who plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, recently said in an interview that most fans of the show do not know that Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, hails from outside the United States.

“I think it’s a lot different than you would imagine after watching her play Beth,” Grimes said of his working with costar Reilly. “Kelly is a really great person to be around. She’s very British, which a lot of people find crazy to hear after hearing her be Beth for so long. She is a very lovely Brit, a very hardworking, generous actress. Her and I don’t get a lot of stuff together. We’ll see if that changes as things start to come to a head. Kelly could not be more lovely.”

Reilly’s role does indeed come as a stark contrast to her upbringing in Chessington, part of Greater London in the United Kingdom. To revisit some of her first several acting roles in English productions, like the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, is to witness a very different performance. But Reilly pulls off the sassy Montana rancher with ease and aplomb, which helps viewers settle more easily into the sometimes over-the-top dramatic nature of the series.

Reilly’s Beth Dutton and the rest of the Yellowstone cast earned a SAG Award nod for their most recent work

Reilly’s work on the show is also helping its cast garner more national nominations for acting. Though Yellowstone never really flew under the radar in terms of viewership, the frisky modern Western from Taylor Sheridan is just now really becoming massively popular. Improving reviews over the past three seasons led to a much-deserved acting nod from the Screen Actors Guild during the latest awards season.

“Obviously, it’s really nice to earn that recognition,” Grimes said to Awards Daily. “To me I just feel like the coasts were not watching Yellowstone and maybe in those initial reviews someone watched one episode and kind of wrote it off.

“With any good television show, it takes a minute. You have to care about the characters before the show becomes interesting to you and that usually takes a few episodes. I think everyone saw Costner and cowboy hats and horses and guns and thought ‘Oh, I know what that is and it’s not for me.’

“Like for myself, I never thought I would like a show like Game of Thrones, because I’m not into dragons and sorcery and fantasy stuff. But it is such a well done show that anyone can find themselves enjoying it. I think that’s what’s becoming clear about Yellowstone. It’s a lot denser than people think it is. Once you care about the characters, you’re invested.”