’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Says Show Isn’t ‘Answering Any Questions About Political Views’

The great thing about “Yellowstone,” according to Luke Grimes, is that it appeals to such a wide audience, and has grown so much over the past years. It’s one of the most popular shows in the U.S. right now, even with Taylor Sheridan’s “excessive” schedule, and people from all walks of life are getting into it and enjoying the operatic drama of it all.

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes commented on that same phenomenon in an interview with Gold Derby recently. He spoke specifically on how the show doesn’t take sides politically, and just tells its stories the way it wants to. When asked how he feels about the fact that the show struck a chord with everybody, Grimes answered, “In the beginning […] it wasn’t as big as it is now, because people see a cowboy hat and a gun and a horse and assume ‘red state’ or assume this is what that’s gonna be or be about.”

Luke Grimes continued, “I think as far as Westerns go, ‘Yellowstone’ is very intelligent, it’s not answering any questions about political views. It’s raising some questions. It’s talking about very specific lifestyles but not preaching anything. And I think once people realize that ‘oh, this show isn’t trying to tell me how to believe or how to feel, it’s just a good Western for Western’s sake.’ And I think because of the family dynamics and the big themes that everyone can relate to, that the audience has finally become sort of the coasts and the middle.”

“Yellowstone” really has something for everyone. Whether you’re already a fan of Westerns, or are curious about the genre. The series is modern and thoughtful, and, like Luke Grimes said, raises questions for its audience. It makes us think, and that’s not always such a bad thing.

Luke Grimes Talks About What Attracted Him to the Role of Kayce Dutton

In the same interview with Gold Derby, Luke Grimes discussed what brought him to the “Yellowstone” role of Kayce Dutton. “I remember seeing ‘Sicario’ and ‘Hell or High Water,’” said Grimes, speaking of two of Taylor Sheridan’s earlier films. Grimes revealed, “there’s something about…the world that [Taylor Sheridan] creates [that is] just so intense…and such a gut punch.”

Grimes was drawn to the intensity and reality of Sheridan’s writing, and said, “I was just intrigued by how he could create something that always…surprise[s] you, he always hooks you right in the beginning and then, you know, takes your breath away by the end.”

“Yellowstone” definitely takes our breath away, not only with its amazing Montana views, but with its writing and incredible storytelling. The way the Duttons act definitely surprises us sometimes. We can’t wait to see how the story will progress in season 5, and the bigger role that Kayce could play in the end of the series.