‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Teases Big Things Coming in New Photo

Since making his Instagram debut a few weeks ago, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has been (characteristically) quiet. While fans of the hit neo-Western are, of course, looking forward to the premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season, Luke Grimes fans are also chomping at the bit as the veteran actor recently announced his brand new career in country music. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday with his second-ever post, the actor and singer promised fans that big things are coming in the near future.

“Looking forward to what’s ahead,” Luke Grimes wrote in the post. Fans, already thrilled that the actor has finally created an Instagram, flocked to the comments to share their excitement for the new season of Yellowstone and for Luke Grimes’ new career in music.

“Looking forward to the new season of Yellowstone!” one fan wrote. Another said, “Can’t wait to hear some of your music!”

Other fans simply shared their excitement with emojis, dropping flames, hearts, and clapping hands.

Nevertheless, while Luke Grimes is finally growing his social media presence, Yellowstone fans shouldn’t expect much activity in the coming weeks. So if you’re looking for news on Grimes’ character Kayce Dutton, Yellowstone Season 5, of the actor’s new career in music, be sure to check back here at Outsider. During a recent interview, the Kayce Dutton actor promised that, while he now has Instagram, he won’t be spending a whole lot of time on it.

“You’re never gonna see my vacation pictures or my lunch on there, ever,” Grimes vowed while speaking with the New York Post.

How Luke Grimes Found a Career in Country Music:

At 38 years old, Luke Grimes has more than proven himself as an actor. Before scoring his leading role on Yellowstone, we saw Kayce Dutton actor in hit films like Fifty Shades of Grey and American Sniper. However, while his career in music is brand new, Luke Grimes has actually been steeped in the country genre since he was a child.

Fast forward to several weeks ago, and the Yellowstone star revealed he will be performing at one of country music’s biggest and most popular festivals next year: Stagecoach. Taking place between Friday, April 28th and Sunday, April 30th, Grimes’ name will feature alongside country music megastars like Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, and so many more. In addition, he won’t be the only Yellowstone star performing at Stagecoach. Per the actor’s first post, which features the festival’s 2023 lineup, Walker actor Ryan Bingham will also hit the stage.

However, how exactly did Luke Grimes manage to score a record deal in Nashville? While he didn’t reveal any groundbreaking Yellowstone teasers during his New York Post interview, he did share how he found his way to Nashville.

“I was writing some stuff, singing it into my iPhone, and sent it to a few friends,” he shared. “One thing led to another, and I get a phone call from this great music manager, and he says, ‘Do you really want to try this?’ and I said, ‘Well, why wouldn’t I?’, not really thinking much of it. Now here I am signed with Universal Nashville, I’ve got a record deal, and I have a show booked!”