‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Thought His Character Was ‘Dead’ After Season 3

The end of “Yellowstone” season 3 was harrowing, especially for John, Beth, and Kayce. The season left the Duttons brutally attacked, and we had no idea what happened to them for a long, long time. Apparently, Luke Grimes didn’t even know what happened, either, and he plays Kayce.

In conversation with Gold Derby in late April, “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes spoke about various aspects of the hit show. He commented on the show’s political neutrality, the iconic Dutton name, and how it feels finally being nominated for awards. He also discussed the ending of season 3, and how he thought his character was dead.

When asked what he was most looking forward to when season 4 began production, Grimes replied, “I remember going into season four, we all felt so lucky that we were able to shoot […] having what had gone on in the world. And we’re like ‘is this going to be possible’ and thank God we had such an amazing team of people who helped us do it safely and all that. So that just felt so lucky to be there after having quarantined for so long.”

He continued, speaking of the final scene. “It had been a while since we had shot that thing at the end of three. And I remember thinking ‘how is it possible that someone gets out of this situation.’ I think I even asked [Taylor Sheridan] ‘do I die? Am I dead now? Is this over?’ He’s like ‘no, you make it,’ I was like ‘okay, thank God.'”

Luke Grimes On What He Thought of Kayce’s Fate After ‘Yellowstone’ Season Three

Grimes continued, speaking of the beginning of season 4, when we finally find out how Kayce survived. “And in that way that [Sheridan] always does,” said Grimes, “he just wrote a terrific scene, and ended up becoming one of my favorite sequences that we had done for Kayce. Just because you finally get to see him just go off.”

He then spoke about Kayce’s character, how he’s so tightly wound, but you can see the energy and potential boiling underneath. “You know, I feel like there’s always this kinetic energy with Kayce,” Grimes explained. “You know what he’s capable of, but he’s always felt like a stick of dynamite that hasn’t been lit yet. I feel like that sequence he was really able to just kind of go for it and just do an old fashioned sort of action-y kind of thing. So that was a blast. It was a good way to come back from a long hiatus from the show.”

“Yellowstone” season 4 recently wrapped up with another cliffhanger involving Kayce; after his vision quest, he saw “the end of us,” and we’ve been wracking our brains for what that could mean for months now. It looks like everything may just come down to Kayce Dutton in the end.