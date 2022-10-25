‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on What He Takes Away From Icons Like Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan

While promoting the fifth season of his hit series Yellowstone, Luke Grimes spoke on how his co-star Kevin Costner and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan inspire him.

While speaking to Gear Patrol, the Yellowstone actor stated, “I think anytime you’re around people that have been that successful in the way that you are trying to be successful – anytime you’re around such iconic people — it’s inspiring.”

Grimes then spoke about how his Yellowstone co-star stands out from other actors he’s worked with. “And obviously, everyone has their different methods, their different ways, but you can certainly see a through-line in the work ethic, how they carry themselves; how professional they are, how hard they work and what it really takes to have a career like that.”

The Yellowstone star then stated that he can go as far as he wants to go if he puts the work into it. “If you are really earnest about why you’re doing what you, and what you’re really trying to do,” he explained. The actor noted that the thing that’s inspiring for him about Sheridan is he has a goal. That is to shed some light on a Western heritage that’s important to our way of life. “Also these Native stories that people really wouldn’t know anything about unless they were on a show like this, about missing indigenous women and what a thing that is and how it happens all the time. ”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Talks Moving From LA to Montana

Meanwhile, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes opens up about his decision to move from Los Angeles to Montana. He also shared how his lifestyle changed since the move.

“We actually moved before the pandemic to Austin, Texas,” Grimes explained. “We wanted to get out of LA anyway. I wouldn’t have known about Montana and I wouldn’t have found specifically where I moved to in Montana because it’s just sort of a lesser-known place there.”

Although he liked Texas, the pandemic really pushed him and his wife to try different things, including leaving Austin. “And so my wife and I traveled around for a while in an Airstream and had to be in Montana for work in August. And the thing with the Airstream was like: I want to live in the mountains. I want to live in the country and live somewhere beautiful. When you see it, let me know. And, let’s figure out where we want to kind of put down roots. Out of all the places that we went, she loved Montana. And so we put down roots there and the gearshift was pretty huge.

Grimes went on to add that day-to-day is very different. It was also hard in LA for him to not be distracted and remember the simplest things in life. “In Montana, it’s really hard to forget that. You’re a lot less distracted and your days become more about what you want your days to be about.”