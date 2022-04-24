‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on When the Show Will End: ‘There’s a Lot of Pressure to Keep It Going’

“Yellowstone” is heading into a fifth season, and fans are wondering if the show is going to come to an end any time soon. Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes recently spoke about the show’s impact and Taylor Sheridan‘s plan for the series.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes mentioned that he wasn’t sure when the series would end. “I know what I’ve heard firsthand from the source himself,” said Grimes, meaning creator Taylor Sheridan. “But I also heard that before it became the biggest show on the planet, and when something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going.”

True, “Yellowstone” is a huge draw for Western fans and those new to the genre as well. It gives us an escapist look into ranch life in Montana, building up the drama on a backdrop of amazing mountain views. Even Luke Grimes moved to Montana after filming the show. “Yellowstone” is like a Western soap opera in a way, heavy with theatrics and over-the-top dialogue. But that’s the draw for fans; the absurdity of it all makes for great television.

Grimes continued, touching on the ending of the series. “I do know that Taylor would never let it go past its due date,” he said. It seems like Taylor Sheridan will know when “Yellowstone” finishes, and end it accordingly. If there’s someone who won’t let a show go on just to appease the fans, I think it’s Sheridan. He knows what stories he wants to tell, and how he wants to tell them. I feel like fans can beg him for more “Yellowstone” all they want, but when the end comes, the end comes.

According to Taylor Sheridan, he has an “excessive” schedule right now, dealing with 9 shows at once. “This volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time,” he commented. He’s pushing himself to the limit creatively, but the results are still top-notch.

Sheridan said if his workload, “It’s an opportunity to tell stories the way I want to tell them with a creative freedom that just doesn’t exist in this space. And so I kind of have to take advantage of it.” He’s had tremendous success with “Yellowstone,” which has allowed him to create shows like “1883,” as well as “6666” and “1932” in the future.

Of Sheridan’s shows, we know about “1883,” which concluded in February. Plus “6666,” which will most likely follow Jimmy’s journey at the Four-Sixes ranch in Texas. There’s also “1932,” which is the follow-up to “1883.” No cast or story information has been released yet. Also, Sheridan is continually working on “Mayor of Kingstown,” plus adding “Tulsa King,” a mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone, “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldana, “Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo, and “Land Man” with Billy Bob Thornton.