‘Yellowstone’ Made a Ridiculous Amount in Physical, Digital Sales in 2021: Here’s How Much

As most of us already know, the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is extremely popular and the proof is in the sales. Paramount Network announced recently that “Yellowstone” is the top TV franchise of 2021 across physical and digital transactional media.

What to Know

“Yellowstone” is the top-earning television franchise of 2021 across digital and physical sales.

The hit series saw monumental increases in viewership from the third season to the fourth season.

The “Yellowstone” universe will continue to grow with spinoffs “6666” and “1932.”

According to a report from Collider, “Yellowstone” Is the top-earning TV franchise of 2021 across Digital and physical sales. Interestingly, the show is excelling as a basic cable series with digital streaming is at an all-time high. The “Yellowstone” Season four Blu-Ray set had the highest first-week sales since the final “Game of Thrones” season in 2019.

The Kevin Costner-led series continues to break its own records season after season as more fans discover the show. The fourth season premiere took in more than 8.3 million viewers alone, a 104 percent increase over the third season premiere. The physical and digital sales numbers for “Yellowstone” are astounding and are only expected to grow with the expansion of Taylor Sheridan’s universe. Earlier this year, the fourth season finale saw more than 10.3 million viewers tune in. That number is up 79% from the Season 3 finale, which saw 5.8 million viewers.

Producer David Glasser gives “Yellowstone” fans the credit for the show’s rise in popularity. He also notes the excitement surrounding the effort to further build the series universe.

“As we continue to build out the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, it’s amazing to see that there is an enormous audience out there who is as eager as we are to expand this world in ways that are rivaling the largest film and television franchises in the industry,” he says. “We are indebted to the fans who have made that a reality, who make us strive even harder to keep offering even more compelling characters and stories.”

‘Yellowstone’ Hopes Sales Continue Skyward With New Season

The popular series made a fifth season official a short time ago and filming will begin later this spring. “Yellowstone” officials hope the latest season does as well in sales as the fourth season did. Bob Buchi, President, Worldwide Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures calls the series a “phenomenon.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the phenomenon that is Yellowstone,” Buchi says. “The passion from the show’s fans is undeniable, and the support from our digital and physical retail community has been tremendous. As fandom continues to grow, we look forward to bringing Taylor Sheridan’s iconic series to people who want to relive the experience again and again via home entertainment.”

The success of “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has inspired creators to expand the Taylor Sheridan universe even more. Two other series spinoffs will soon be making their way to our television sets. “6666” will take viewers to the famous Four Sixes Ranch while “1932” will give fans a look into the history of the Dutton family.