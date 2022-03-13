‘Yellowstone’: Making a Case for Why Beth Is ‘Justified’ in How She Treats Jamie

You may have noticed that during season four of “Yellowstone,” Beth Dutton buckled down on her harsh treatment of Jamie. This is something that fans could have guessed at as Beth’s anger towards her brother festered. And while many people believe that Beth may have been a bit too harsh, fans are questioning how her treatment is justified.

Notably, Jamie always seems to be the Dutton that can’t catch a break. He’s practically been under Beth or John’s thumb since the genesis of “Yellowstone.” Yet, is his character really deserving of such harsh treatment over the years? He’s done some heinous things, sure. But Jamie has also struggled with his identity as he learns who he truly is.

In a post on Reddit, fans examine how Beth treats Jamie in the latest season.

The original poster shares, “Why is Beth’s toxic behavior towards Jamie justified?”

One person seems to be tired of their growing dispute. They make their thoughts known by saying, “I think the worst part is the story arc of Jaime and Beth is a straight line. There’s seriously no difference between season 1 and 4. I roll my eyes anytime I have to watch a scene with them. Might as well be a commercial or horse spinnies.”

Another person agrees.

“I don’t think Beth’s behavior toward Jamie is justified. It’s just not believable. Her hatred comes from the abortion she asked him to arrange. He was a kid, she was a kid. I dont think the plot line is plausable. Beth is tiring.”

Fans Dissect One Pivotal “Yellowstone” Moment Between Jamie and Beth

And more people seem to agree that the pair’s relationship hasn’t changed much since Beth initially harbored negative thoughts about Jaime following her steriliazation.

“I think the issue is that being unable to have children was more of an abstract thing when considering Beth’s previous lifestyle. Now it’s suddenly much more relevant because she’s ready to settle down, so she’s going through all the emotions for the first time. Plus Jamie is so sniveling and week, it’s like having a target painted on his back for someone like her. He makes it very easy for her to take out all her frustrations on him,” the poser writes.

Further, fans go on to assess who is really at fault for Beth’s abortion and why she involved Jamie to begin with.

“Beth’s behavior isn’t justified, not in my book. She involved Jamie because she knew better than go to her father. A lot of viewers seem to think all blame should be put on Jamie for not telling her about the hysterectomy. Beth had the initiative to obtain and use a pregnancy test and that alone is the reason I think she could’ve personally asked about the procedure. No doubt she was scared but she wasn’t stupid and she’s never seemed to be at a loss for words.”