‘Yellowstone’ Marathon: How to Binge the Series Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Another Thanksgiving. Another Yellowstone marathon to be thankful for. Paramount Network is unleashing its longest Yellowstone marathon yet. Beginning on November 24 and running through November 27, the network will air more than 48 hours of the hit TV show. That’s right, 48 hours of exploits from the Dutton clan on their Montana ranch, including plenty of cowboying, trips to the “train station,” and great country music. The marathon caps on Sunday evening with the show’s newest episode from Season 5.

Here’s your chance to catch up on all 43 episodes from the smash TV show. Of course, you’ll need a cable provider or streaming service that carries Paramount, such as Peacock, Hulu, or Sling.

‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Schedule

November 24: 10 a.m. CT to 10:50 p.m. CT – Season 1 to Season 2/Episode 2

November 25: 10 a.m. CT to 10:35 p.m. CT – Season 2/Episode 3 to Season 3/Episode 4

November 26: 10 a.m. CT to 11 p.m. CT – Season 3/Episode 5 to Season 4/Episode 6

November 27: 10 a.m. CT to 8:15 p.m. CT – Season 4/Episode 7 to Season 5/Episode 4

Enjoy a Boilermaker With Your Marathon

The Yellowstone Boilermaker. That’s what we’re calling today’s whiskey cocktail, in honor of the Yellowstone marathon.

A boilermaker—also called a depth charge—is made by simply dropping a shot glass of whiskey into a pint glass of beer. While it’s neither complicated nor especially tasty, in my opinion, there is a time and place for every cocktail. The time is today, and the place is your home as you sit down to watch Yellowstone.

One of the drink’s origin stories dates back to the 1890s in Butte, Montana. As the story goes, coal miners would order the drink at the local tavern after their shifts, then dubbed by Irish barkeeps as the “Sean O’Farrell.” Of course, TV’s Yellowstone is set in Montana, so the Yellowstone Boilermaker seems especially apropos for the marathon.

And we’re gonna give our boilermaker a definite Yellowstone-centric spin by making it with Yellowstone Whiskey and the show’s beer of choice, Coors Banquet Beer (aka a Yellow Jacket).