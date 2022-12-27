‘Yellowstone’ Marathon to Air Leading Up to Sunday’s Mid-Season Finale: How to Watch

Have you fallen behind on keeping up with Yellowstone? Or are you looking to reintroduce yourself to the episodes that started the whole ride? Well, you’ve got a shot to start things from the beginning before the Season 5 mid-season finale on Sunday.

Ring in the new year with the Duttons! Watch #YellowstoneTV from the very beginning tomorrow at 12pm ET, all leading up to Sunday's mid-season finale on @ParamountNet! pic.twitter.com/At6mSwbWPl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 27, 2022

The Yellowstone series has grown into a TV empire over the last few years. Multiple spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 have all become a part of the brand. If you’re starting the series from the beginning, then a good start would be familiarizing yourself with The Dutton Family Tree.

New episodes of the show typically air on Sunday night. But since this past Sunday was also Christmas, there was no new episode. It’s an understandable decision, though plenty of fans were still a little outspoken about it. The next new episode will air on January 1st.

Are you saddling up for a Yellowstone binge-watching bonanza? Then get your vibes right with a few of the best musical moments in the show’s history. You can also get plugged into the official Yellowstone Playlist below:

Music Is A Major Part Of Yellowstone’s Story Telling

Actor Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy in the show, previously shared just how big music is when it comes to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s creative process. “Taylor’s a brilliant writer and music is a part of his process. He’s a brilliant writer but also a brilliant editor and director. I think music is a big part of storytelling for him, so that was part of his show from the very beginning. When it plays during that episode it’s a very powerful moment and it’s sort of the beginning with all of that meaning for Taylor as well.”

Lainey Wilson’s acting and singing on the show have generated quite a buzz. Zach Bryan’s recent performance and subsequent Twitter encore also received a lot of attention. Luke Grimes, an established actor, stars in the show as a Navy Seal turned cowboy named Kayce Dutton. Grimes has also been building his presence as a country music singer. He recently released his first song No Horse To Ride. Other musicians that have had their music prominently featured on the show, like Shane Smith and The Saints, have noticed a bump in the popularity of their songs.

A Look Back At Some Of The Best Musical Moments In Show History

But let’s go back to the beginning, and revisit some of the biggest musical moments from early on in the show’s legendary run.

Music first started being woven deeply into the Yellowstone playlist just a few episodes into Season 1. Around Episode 4 or 5, country singer Ryan Bingham debuted and started making a big name for himself as an actor. His character’s first big introduction to the show was a 2-minute clip of Bingham playing his original song All Choked Up Again.

Tyler Childers also helped provide the soundtrack for the early stages of Rip and Beth’s relationship. His song Lady May set the stage for a barnyard dance scene that showed their character’s crazy sides but in a way that exemplifies why they’re a perfect match.