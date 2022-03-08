‘Yellowstone’ Marks ‘International Women’s Day’ With Iconic Beth Dutton Scene

There’s no one who can lead the charge on International Women’s Day quite like Beth Dutton. Love her or hate her, the “Yellowstone” icon is a force to be reckoned with. It’s not just her snarky quips or bold confidence that makes Beth Dutton an example for women everywhere. Beth is resilient, brave, and strong. And today, “Yellowstone” is celebrating women everywhere with an especially memorable scene of Beth’s.

There are many iconic moments laid out by the “Yellowstone” character – and more than a few times she says something women probably wish they could relay to men in real life. But it’s not the times Beth is threatening to end someone for messing with her that makes her character someone to look up to. It’s the tender moments when she grows and perseveres that make her such a strong person.

Sharing a video clip on Twitter, “Yellowstone’s” official account posted a very sweet Beth Dutton moment. The scene plays out at a time when Beth was really struggling with her fear of horses. This is due to the overwhelming trauma of riding a horse with her mother as a teen. After nervously following her mother and Kayce on horseback, Beth’s knee-jerk reaction to the large animal makes it rear up and knock her mother to the ground, breaking her neck and ultimately dying.

Beth has long blamed herself for this incident – and she fears her father John Dutton does the same. Flash forward to an adult Beth saddling up a horse from the Dutton barn as she flashbacks to her mother’s words.

Beth Dutton Faces Demons in “Yellowstone” Scene

“I’m gonna tell you something my mother told me,” she begins. They’re gonna look at you different, see you different. Like you’re less like you’re somehow weaker today than you were yesterday. After being treated like you’re weaker, you’ll start to believe it too. You’re not though. You’re stronger than all of them.”

Throughout the scene, Beth struggles to take control of the horse. She’s knocked off, contemplates staying on the ground. But then she realizes her mother is right. Beth is not weak. So she gets back on the horse and takes command of it, overcoming the fear that’s been buried deep inside since her mother’s death.

It’s at this moment when Beth realizes the only person keeping her down is herself. And she won’t allow that to happen any longer. We think it’s a pretty perfect moment to celebrate the woman she is.

So on this day and every day, to all the women who overcome, who grow, who take life by the reigns, we wish you the happiest International Women’s Day. Go be the badasses you already are!