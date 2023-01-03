The ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale & ‘1923’ Episode 3 Connection You May Have Missed

Listen closely, and Sunday’s episodes of Yellowstone and 1923 connect in a big way, revealing much about the Dutton Legacy in the process.

As the Yellowstone‘s mid-season finale (Season 5, Episode 8) plays out, half the ranch’s cowboys and cattle are preparing to journey down to Texas. And with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) leading this mass exodus, bossman John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is about to be more vulnerable than ever. Not that he hasn’t been for a while, with his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley) gunning for his impeachment and the world pining for his land in general. But if there’s ever been a time where John needs all the family and support he can get, it is now.

Which is exactly why John offers his daughter-in-law, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), a home on the ranch. His hope? That she, his only remaining son by blood, Kayce (Luke Grimes), and their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill) will come back to their legacy for good.

“The ranch cant be Tate’s someday if the ranch isn’t here,” John laments to Monica. And he’s right. John needs his family now more than ever, as does their ranch. Which, if you’re watching Yellowstone‘s phenomenal prequel 1923 closely, you’ll notice this all lines up perfectly with Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) asking their nephew, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) to come home from Africa at the end of Episode 3.

Whether In Present Day ‘Yellowstone’ or ‘1923’, The Duttons Must Come Home

Both episodes aired Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and this overlap is no coincidence. Franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan did the same during Yellowstone Season 4 and his first masterful prequel, 1883, as they aired simultaneously a year ago. In 1923’s case, Cara (and a presumably dying Jacob) write to Spencer, letting him know that it is time for him to come back to not only his childhood home, but the Dutton legacy at large.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Spencer, Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed, as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one! Cara’s letter, 1923 Season 1, Episode 3

Sadly, the peril of 1923‘s beckoning is far more tragic than John’s in present day. But the stakes remain the same: the Duttons must stand together – all of them – or the ranch falls.

In the 1920s, this meant Spencer finally returning from his exploits as a world-famous big game hunter in Africa. Thankfully, he’s finally in a position to want to do so after meeting (and instantly falling in love with) his now fiance, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in 1923 Episode 3.

Will Kayce Finally Own His Dutton Legacy?

Almost 100 years later to the day, John offers Kayce, Monica, and his only grandson by blood, Tate, their own house on the Yellowstone, and Monica reveals all he ever had to do was ask them to come home.

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Shortly after, John approaches Kayce and, for what definitely feels like the first time in Yellowstone history, tells his son he loves him, and hugs him. In short, John feels the tides turning, and he knows the ranch won’t survive without Kayce in Rip’s absence.

By the end of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8, Monica finally gets the chance to explain John’s offer to Kayce. But Kayce’s Season 4 vision showed him something horrible. “In my vision, the choice that I saw was between this place and you,” Kayce reveals.

“Was East Camp in your vision?” Monica asks of the ranch home John’s offered them. It was not, Kayce shakes his head. “Well, maybe this is the way we have both,” Monica smiles.

With a smile, she watches as Kayce helps load up the remaining Dutton cattle, and we’re left waiting for Yellowstone Season 5’s second half come Summer 2023.