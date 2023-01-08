‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Hauled in Massive TV Audience

Yellowstone closed out 2022 big, claiming two of the top most-watched primetime telecasts between its fourth and fifth seasons. When the season four finale of Yellowstone, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” aired on January 2nd last year, it roped in 13.1 million viewers. The Taylor Sheridan-produced series claimed an almost equally massive audience—approximately 12.1 million—when the season five premiere, “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” aired in November. Last Sunday, the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five performed equally well, hauling in yet another massive TV audience.

According to OutKick, the main TV broadcast on Yellowstone‘s home network Paramount brought in an audience numbering 8.2 million. Per the outlet, that number “easily” made it the most-watched show on cable that day, Sunday, January 1st. In addition, the audience that evening was so big, Yellowstone‘s numbers also topped every single scripted show on regular broadcasts.

So far, there has been no news regarding TV audiences via streamers. However, given the popularity of Yellowstone season five’s midseason finale on broadcast, it’s more than likely ratings from streamers will only shove those numbers higher.

One of the Show’s Leading Cast Members Never Actually Tunes In Himself

While TV audiences around the globe tune in to each new airing of Yellowstone in hordes, one series star doesn’t watch the show at all. Although Luke Grimes holds one of the series leading roles as Kayce Dutton, the 38-year-old actor previously revealed he never actually watches the show. Here’s why.

During a recent interview, Luke Grimes assured Yellowstone fans that his decision not to watch the show isn’t because he’s “too cool” or something. Instead, he reasoned that he doesn’t watch, “Not because I don’t want to or because I think I’m too cool to watch the show or something. It’s because I think it would affect my work, since we’re still doing it.”

That said, he did promise that “One day when it’s all said and done,” he does plan to sit down and watch the entire series. Still, despite standing at the height of stardom, the actor admitted, “I don’t like watching myself in general. I get really in my head and judgy about what I’m doing. So I’ll just … I’ll do that later.”

When, and How, Does ‘Yellowstone’ as a Series End?

Though we’re not quite ready for the end permanent end of Yellowstone, the events of season five suggest that the series’ conclusion is rapidly approaching. And though Sheridan remains tight-lipped about most things Yellowstone as a whole, Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley recently revealed that the show’s creator knows exactly how he wants to end the series. That said, we still don’t know when that might be.

During a panel discussion at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters on Friday, Bentley revealed, “[Taylor Sheridan] has said to me, he knows how he wants to end [Yellowstone].”

That being said, he did add, “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how [he wants it to end].”