‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8

With a title and synopsis courtesy of Paramount, we now know what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5‘s mid-season finale. Outside of the surprises, that is.

And there will be ample surprises, to be sure. Yellowstone has done a solid job of shocking fans this season, but where Episode 8 is concerned there’s a more concrete reason to expect big things from the mid-season finale. That reason? This is the first episode of Season 5 that won’t be made available to screen ahead of release.

That’s right, cowboys and girls. We’re all flying blind into this episode together, and the world will experience this Season 5 event episode together come Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Screeners for television episodes are very rarely withheld for any other reason than to prevent spoilers. It’s tempting to think a studio may withhold on an unfinished episode, but final polish isn’t the concern of screeners – marketing is. Unfinished episodes are often sent; my favorite memory of which was viewing the 1883 premiere for the first time as Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett waltzed out into a Fort Worth street surrounded by enormous (and I mean enormous) bluescreens as Dodge Rams populated the dusty streets alongside horse-drawn carriages.

In short: whatever the mid-season finale has in store for us, it’s absolutely something Paramount does not want spoiled.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 is Titled ‘A Knife And No Coin’

Season 5, Episode 8 will be titled “A Knife And No Coin” when it arrives on New Year’s Day. And that promised synopsis holds several curiosities:

Jamie goes through with his plan. John has an ask for Monica and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change. A flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty. Yellowstone S5E08

Thanks to Paramount Network, we now know that Jamie (Wes Bentley) will, in fact, go ahead with his plan to call for the impeachment of Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner). We’ve seen hints of this in teasers for Episode 8, but this certainly confirms it.

Far more intriguing, however, is the notion that John will be turning to his daughter-in-law, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) for help. Will the patriarch finally lean on her Broken Rock ancestry to help the Yellowstone? If he does, it’s about time.

As for that unexpected friend, this also seems Broken Rock related at first. The events of Episode 7, though, point to a far more likely candidate: Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White).

Although he is credited on every episode of Season 5 so far, Jefferson White has yet to appear. But Episode 7 saw the return of the Four Sixes (6666) to Yellowstone’s plot. And where this famous Texas ranch appears on the show, Jimmy surely won’t be long to follow. That, and White teased fans on Instagram with a “See you very soon” last week…

That ‘Big Change’ Began to Unfold in Season 5, Episode 7, Too

We also know what this “big change” for the Yellowstone cowboys is. As John moves half his herd south, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is set to take his team of ranch hands off on a grand adventure to guide them. So far, Ryan (Ian Bohen), Teeter (Jen Landon), and Jake (Jake Ream) are set to accompany Rip on this journey. And we can only assume this is what leads the world of Yellowstone back to Jimmy.

As for Rip’s loyalty-revealing flashback, however, we’ll just have to wait and see.

And then there’s Jamie, who is about to make his biggest mistake yet. Lest he (or anyone) forget, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) still possesses the ultimate blackmail on her brother. Those photos of him dumping the body of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) at the train station in Season 4 certainly haven’t disappeared. So as soon as he makes a move against his Dutton father, we can be sure Beth will retaliate.

Yellowstone returns for the mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.