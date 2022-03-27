‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Speaks Out on Environmental Issue

Just like his character on “Yellowstone,” star Mo Brings Plenty is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

Earlier, Mo Brings Plenty took to Instagram to share a photo and message about an environmental issue that the “Yellowstone” star is passionate about. In the photo, we see a lot of trash mixed in with some natural ocean debris. Brings Plenty uses his caption to address a specific issue with the photo and raise awareness about it.

“Some people aren’t going to like what I am about to say, but I think it needs to be said,” Brings Plenty begins in his caption.

“The releasing of balloons in memory of those who have passed or to send them a message doesn’t reach them in heaven,” he continued. “Nope. Instead, they come back down to the surface and take innocent lives. It is unnecessary, please find other ways to memorialize your loved ones; ways that don’t take the innocent lives of our sea creatures and wildlife.”

While “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty claims some people might not like his post, many in the comments actually agreed with him.

“Thank you Mo. What goes up must come down,” said “Yellowstone” costume designer Johnetta Boone.

One fan commented, “I’ve been saying this for years. People get so mad. Thank you for using your platform.”

“Agree 100% – down in TX we see a lot of casualties in the animals that end up eating balloons thinking they are food,” someone else said. “And it’s horrible to see them die in agony because the veterinarian is unable to get to them in time. Please stop doing it, you want to do a memorial, do it with something else. No fire, no balloons please.”

Many “Yellowstone” fans told Mo Brings Plenty how they plant a tree for loved ones instead or release butterflies.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Recognized by Kansas State House of Representatives

Earlier this week, “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty paid a visit to the Kansas State House of Representatives. Apparently, two representatives petitioned for the state to recognize the actor for the incredible work he does on the Western.

Brings Plenty posted some photos from the state capitol building in Topeka, Kansas, on Instagram. In one photo, we see him standing with the two representatives, Ponca We Victors and Christina Haswood. We also see Brings Plenty talking to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

“Thanks to the hard work and efforts of Representatives Ponca We Victors and Christina Haswood, I was recognized by the Kansas State House of Representatives for the work I do on ‘Yellowstone,'” Mo Brings Plenty began in his caption.

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized for my work, and I want to express my gratitude to Ponca We and Christina for making this happen — I also want to thank Governor Kelly for taking time out of her day to speak with me. To say I had a great morning in Topeka, Kansas, would be an understatement,” he concluded.

See Brings Plenty’s certificate for yourself in the last photo.