‘Yellowstone’s Mo Brings Plenty Speaks Out About Importance of ‘Work Ethic’

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty recently spoke at the 2022 Reservation Economic Summit. He commented on representation, the craft of acting, and what he has planned next. He had profound and heartfelt words for the audience, telling them to “truly believe in yourself […] Never forget where you came from and who you are, embrace who you are, love who you are, so that you can love others.”

Mo Brings Plenty clearly loves and appreciates his cultural identity, and wants others to embrace themselves as well. Additionally, he spoke about how he pitches himself as an actor to stakeholders. For Mo Brings Plenty, work ethic is the most important. “It’s simple. What it boils down to for me is work ethic,” he said, per Native News Online. “Representation is everything. The industry seems large, but everyone’s connected, and if your work ethic [is] not that great then people will talk about it.”

According to Brings Plenty, attitude is everything. How you present yourself and how you work can make or break a project. He continued, “So I make it a point to be on time, if not early. I give it 110% regardless.” He also addressed the Summit organizers, saying, “I mean even coming here. This is something huge for our people, what you all do; and I appreciate it, and I’m honored and humbled that you all invited me here to see all these beautiful faces.”

Brings Plenty also spoke of having love and compassion. He explained how important those two qualities are in this world, especially when it comes to acting. “It’s [acting] a business that we still have to understand, and we have to go and do it with a smile on our face. Love and Compassion are two great values that we need to bring back to life and hold much higher than what we hold onto.”

Mo Brings Plenty Talks Work Ethic, Plus What Brought Him to ‘Yellowstone’

Mo Brings Plenty also revealed that he was ready to stop pursuing acting when “Yellowstone” leapt onto the scene. “I took the role because I was going to be the sidekick to another Native who was a tribal chairman. And, of course, Kevin Costner being in a project, who wouldn’t? Just before I did take the role, I was contemplating on whether or not I was going to step away from pursuing this anymore.”

He shared that he spoke with his family and told them he was thinking about leaving the acting world. According to Brings Plenty–who recently shared his life experiences growing up on a reservation–his agent said, “Let’s just finish up the year. See what happens.” He continued with nothing but love for his co-stars. “And then Yellowstone came about and I got the opportunity to work with Gil Birmingham, who was an amazing Native actor […] And also, of course, Kevin Costner and everyone, all the cast members of that show are absolutely amazing.

“And so, I’m still a student, you know. But by landing this role, it revitalized and gave me a breath of fresh air to continue on; because what I’m pursuing is much bigger than me. That is to open, to flat out just rip the doors down and make more opportunities for Indian country to be involved in.”