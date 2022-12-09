‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’

Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner.

The actor recently sat down with Fox News to share insights on his strong faith in Christianity and his decades-long career in Hollywood. McDonough admitted that one of his most cherished, albeit short, roles was Malcolm Beck alongside Costner’s John Dutton.

The Band of Brothers star filmed six episodes with the Paramount+ franchise in 2019. It was the second time that he had worked with the Oscar winner, so they had already bonded. But the Yellowstone stint sealed McDonough’s belief that Costner is one of the greatest actors in history.

“Like I’ve said to so many people, when you talk about the pound-for-pound champ screen of all time, you gotta put Kevin Costner on top,” he told the publication.

“I’ve been saying this forever, he’s one of those actors [who] really listens to what’s going on with the other actors and in the scene. He does his homework. He knows everyone’s lines, not just his. And he’s so prepared that he’s always there to win. And I just love that mentality. Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time. But more importantly, he’s just a great family guy and a great dad,” McDonough added. “He prides himself on that.”

Neil McDonough May Work With Kevin Costner a Third Time

Fortunately, Neil McDonough may get to work with Kevin Costner a third time as well because there are rumors that Beck will return to torment the Duttons.

In Yellowstone, Malcolm Beck was a Season 2 villain who supposedly died from wounds he sustained during a standoff with John. But the scene just illuded to his death—it never confirmed it.

During the interview, McDonough openly proclaimed that his character is “certainly not dead.” So there is a good chance he’ll have a chance to finish the story. He has no idea how that story would play out, however.

“There have been lots of discussions about how you could ever bring Malcolm back if we did. And you know… I don’t really watch any of the stuff that I do because it’s always just kind of strange for me. The reason I don’t want to watch Malcolm Beck is that I think he would just scare the heck out of me if I watched him on screen.”

“I can’t imagine what Malcolm Beck would be like after he comes back… and [gets] revenge against the whole Dutton family,” he added. “I just think it would be fantastic television, but we’ll see.”