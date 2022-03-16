‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Celebrates Wife in Sweet Photo: ‘You Are the Fuel to This Mustang’

Yellowstone actor Neal McDonough praised his wife Ruvé with a cute candid photo of the two on the set of his latest film.

“Ruvé and I on set…” wrote McDonough alongside a cute shot of him and his wife. “Priceless!! I love you more than any words could possibly explain!! As you said, you are the fuel to this Mustang! I couldn’t drive through this life without you!”

McDonough and Ruve have been married since 2003. They share five children: Morgan, Catherine, London, Clover, and James. Interestingly, his character’s wife on the superhero series Arrow was named after Ruve.

The actor is famously loyal to his wife, so much so that he once got fired for refusing to kiss another woman onscreen. Though Desperate Housewives accommodated his no-kissing rule, Scoundrels eventually chose to cut McDonough loose after he refused to film a sex scene out of respect for his wife.

“It was a horrible situation for me,” he once told Entertainment Tonight. “After that, I couldn’t get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot. I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That’s what I live by. It was hard for a few years.”

Ultimately, McDonough made his comeback with roles on shows such as Justified and in films including Captain America and Red Stone. McDonough is incredibly recognizable for his talents as a character actor, particularly in antagonistic roles.

What to Know About Neal McDonough’s New Western

Additionally, Neal McDonough is working with his wife on his upcoming film, The Warrant: Breaker’s Law. Announcing the film, he wrote on Instagram: “John Breaker is back in the saddle!!! I am so proud to produce WARRANT 2 along side my beautiful bride.”

The Warrant: Breaker’s Law stars Neal McDonough as John Breaker, a role which he originated in 2020’s Warrant. The first film also featured Steven R. McQueen, Roxanna Dunlop, Casper Van Dien, and Annabeth Gish. However, the sequel will see McDonough opposite Dermot Mulroney. While none of the previous cast members are returning, Brent Christy and Shea Sizemore will come back as director and screenwriter, respectively.

The first movie saw Breaker as a Civil War era sheriff. The Warrant: Breaker’s Law sees Breaker as a Federal Marshal carrying out a warrant against an outlaw called Henry Bronson, known as Dead-Eye.