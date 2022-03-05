‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Is Getting ‘Back in the Saddle’ for Another Western

“Yellowstone” alum Neal McDonough couldn’t stay out of any Western movies for too long, so he’s getting “back in the saddle” in a former role.

McDonough told his Instagram fans he would reclaim his John Breaker character for “Warrant 2.” He posted a photo of himself, shooting a gun while in his saddle on a horse.

The former “Captain America” and “Band of Brothers” star will also produce the film with his wife, Ruve McDonough. Brent Christy will direct again.

McDonough said the film is “gonna be quite a ride!!!” The actor also teased a couple of acting stars to join him for the film. He told Instagram fans that longtime stars Dermot Mulroney (“Young Guns”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Tron”) would also star.

McDonough Movie Comes Off Successful 2020 Flick

The movie sequels to the first film, “The Warrant.” The 2020 film starred Casper Van Dien (“Starship Troopers”), Annabeth Gish (“X Files Movie”), and Steve McQueen’s grandson, Steven R. McQueen (“Chicago Fire”).

“Yellowstone” alum Neal McDonough’s western will probably build his John Breaker character off the first film. The 2020 film featured Breaker as a Civil War hero who joined his son to arrest a Union Army friend called “The Saint.”

Next month, McDonough’s mercenary Nick Boon character comes back for the Red Stone sequel, heading to theaters and video on demand. This film, titled “Boon,” will feature McDonough with an impressive group of characters. McDonough also co-wrote the screenplay.

“Sons of Anarchy” star Tommy Flanagan will appear with “Hawaii Five-0” star Jason Scott Lee. Other notables include “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Gabrielle Carteris and Train lead singer Pat Monahan.

Social Media Celebrates ‘Yellowstone’ Alum Neal McDonough’s Western

One McDonough fan said, “Love the first film. Got it on DVD. Cannot wait for Part II. Cheers.” Another “Yellowstone” alum Neal McDonough’s western fan said he loved “the intensity” of the photo, calling it an excellent shot.

The 56-year-old star is staying incredibly busy these days. Last month, he had a guest-starring role in the “Red vs. Blue” episode for “9-1-1: Lone Star.” McDonough starred as Sgt. Ty O’Brien. The man gets into a “dust-up” with Owen (longtime star Rob Lowe) to kick off the episode. After the incident goes viral, the police and fire rescue tensions mount with a softball game on the horizon.

According to IMDb, six McDonough movies are in all different stages of production. His “Warrant 2” role joins another film called “They Might Be Kennedys” as announced movies. After those two films, McDonough has “2 Men and A Pig” and “Drops of Jupiter” in pre-production.

Two other movies are in waiting in the chamber. McDonough lent his voice to Charles Sumner for an upcoming documentary called “The Gettysburg Address.” As we said, “Boon” will be out next month, and his “There Are No Saints” film does not have any further details.