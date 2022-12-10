‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Hints Malcolm Beck Could Make a Return

Although he was last seen in Yellowstone’s second season, Neal McDonough recently hinted that fans have not seen the last of his character, Malcolm Beck.

While speaking to FOX News, McDonough talks about Malcolm Beck and how Yellowstone villain may still be around. “Malcolm Beck is certainly not dead,” McDonough stated. “There have been lots of discussions about how you could ever bring Malcolm back if we did. And you know… I don’t really watch any of the stuff that I do because it’s always just kind of strange for me.”

McDonough also shared the real reason why he doesn’t watch his Yellowstone character. “The reason I don’t want to watch Malcolm Beck is that I think he would just scare the heck out of me if I watched him on screen. I can’t imagine what Malcolm Beck would be like after he comes back… and [gets] revenge against the whole Dutton family. I just think it would be fantastic television, but we’ll see.”

McDonough also said that the one person who can bring Malcolm Beck back to Yellowstone is the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan. “Taylor’s a mighty busy guy right now,” he continued. “And you know, [my wife] and I are so busy doing our films that I’m not sure we’ll ever have the time to… get it done. But I certainly would love to do that for sure — get back in the saddle one more time against Kevin [Costner].”

Neal McDonough Talks About Working With ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner

Meanwhile, Neal McDonough also discussed working with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The duo first worked together on the set of the 2006 film The Guardian.

“We were both college baseball players, [so] during lunch we would take batting practice and hit balls and talk about life,” McDonough explained. “I really got to know Kevin pretty well during that film. And then when I got Yellowstone, it was just really great to see him again.”

McDonough also said that he and Costner bonded on the Yellowstone set over their families. “We’re very similar in so many ways,” he continued. “Like I’ve said to so many people, when you talk about the pound-for-pound champ screen of all time, you gotta put Kevin Costner on top. I’ve been saying this forever, he’s one of those actors [who] really listens to what’s going on with the other actors and in the scene.”

McDonough further explained that Costner does his homework when it comes working on sets like Yellowstone. “He knows everyone’s lines, not just his. And he’s so prepared that he’s always there to win. And I just love that mentality. Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time. But more importantly, he’s just a great family guy and a great dad. He prides himself on that.”