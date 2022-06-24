‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Hints at Malcolm Beck’s Return in Season 5

We are months away from the November 13 debut of Yellowstone Season 5. When the Duttons return, one villain might as well. Neal McDonough had a recent interview where he hinted at a possible return for his character Malcolm Beck. From back in Season 2, Beck is one of the most dastardly bad guys on the show.

While talking to TV Line the actor was asked about his character on the show. Yellowstone has had a lot of villains, and in Season 2 Beck had a wild story arc. At first, he wanted to team up with John Dutton. He just wanted to, you know, shut down the casino that Thomas Rainwater wanted to build at the time.

Well…one thing led to another and Beck was shot by John after doing some more than unsavory things. He kidnapped Tate, assaulted Beth, and terrorized the family with his militia. Of course, we saw him wounded, seemingly mortally, in the woods. Most assume he’s dead.

But not so fast.

“Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that. We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility,” McDonough said.

The back and forth between Beck and Dutton was awesome. The energy between the actors was amazing and McDonough enjoyed working with Kevin Costner. Who wouldn’t? His tie on the show was exciting and kept fans interested and on the edge of their seats. But, with all the cast additions, there might not be any room for Beck to return.

Hey, I do appreciate McDonough keeping us on our toes, though. There’s always that “possibility” as he said.

Is There Room for Malcolm Beck’s Return in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

If we do see a return of Malcolm Beck in the new season of Yellowstone, I wouldn’t expect it to last long. Perhaps we get one episode where he makes a comeback, and John Dutton decides he’s not going to go through all that again and just finishes the job as soon as he can. I have a feeling that he’s not in the mood to mess around in Season 5.

We are going to see Governor Perry and Mo return to the show, but this time in an increased capacity as regulars. So, there are going to be a lot of moving parts in the new season. That’s going to set us up for some great conflict between the ranch and reservation, as well as setting up John’s political journey.

Five months are all that stand between us and the new season of Yellowstone. More details will emerge over time, and maybe we will see if Malcolm makes his return to the series.