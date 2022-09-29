‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Lands New Role

Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough has found a new recurring role alongside Rob Lowe in Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The actor will be returning next season as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a no-nonsense officer who appeared in a Season 3 episode. In the installment titled Red vs. Blue, O’Brien caused tension with Owen that went viral.

Neal McDonough has made a career out of playing similar tough-guy characters such as Buck Compton in Band of Brothers and Robert Quarels in Justified.

McDonogh also starred in Yellowstone as head of the Montana Liquor Board and real estate mogul, Malcolm Beck. In six 2019 episodes, he worked as a major antagonist with ties to several criminal organizations like the Crazies and the Montana Free Militia. Beck consistently abused his position of power to revoke liquor licenses as a means of revenge or blackmail.

As Deadline reports, two other actors will also be joining McDonough in 9-1-1: Lone Star on a recurring basis, Lucifer’s D.B. Woodside and Pretty Little Liars’ Amanda Schull.

Woodside will be coming in as a new character named Trevor, a local preacher. Trevor moves to Austin with his daughter for a new job. But as soon as they arrive, they’re faced with a dangerous storm.

The character is touted as handsome, charming, and wholesome. And he prioritizes his work as a father and in the church.

Schull will star as FBI Special Agent Rose Casey. The agent comes to town to investigate a local extremist group. And she will bring Owen aboard to gather evidence when she learns that the members may be planning an attack.

Neal McDonough May Return to ‘Yellowstone’

While Neal McDonough is gearing up for 9-1-1: Lone Star’s return early next year, he’s also hinting that he could be making more appearances on Yellowstone.

For fans of the show, a return of Malcolm Beck seems impossible. The character was a part of a Season 2 arch that showed him trying to team up with John Dutton in hopes of shutting down Thomas Rainwater’s casino plans.

But John didn’t play Malcolm’s game, which led Malcolm to kidnap Tate, assault Beth, and send his militia to terrorize the entire Dutton family. His story seemed to end when John Shot him and left him for dead in the woods while searching for Tate.

While the episode cut out making it appear that Malcolm had died, McDonough told TV Line that we shouldn’t make assumptions.

“Did I die? Did I?” he asked. “I’m not so sure about that. We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility.”