‘Yellowstone’ Alum Neal McDonough Lands Role in New Western Movie

Neal McDonough is taking a role in a new Western production alongside Mark Fuerstein, Dermot Mulroney, and Christopher Lloyd. The film is titled “Man in the Long Black Coat,” directed by Salvador Litvak.

Mark Feuerstein is best known for playing Dr. Hank Lawson on the series “Royal Pains,” of which he was also frequently a producer and writer. Dermot Mulroney is in the recent “Scream 6,” as well as 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” 2005’s “The Family Stone,” and a host of holiday, romance, and western films. Christopher Lloyd is legendary for his portrayal of Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” franchise.

Neal McDonough is known for his roles in 2006’s “Flags of Our Fathers,” 2001’s “Band of Brothers,” and a 6-episode run on “Yellowstone” as Malcolm Beck in 2019.

As for “Man in the Long Black Coat,” the film is set to be a neo-Western. It centers around an adolescent boy who is framed for murder. Additionally, he must work with the detective who is trying to prove his innocence by finding the real killer.

“’Man in the Long Black Coat’ is a stylish, widescreen neo-noir-western thriller,” said Litvak of his project. “I want to make the high desert of 2022 as iconic as John Ford’s Monument Valley. Strip malls, subdivisions, power lines, solar farms and highways, will take their place alongside sierra hills, arroyos, tumbleweeds, hawks and tortoises to etch this environment in the audience’s memory.”

This will be Litvak’s third feature film. He co-wrote it with his wife and frequent collaborator Nina Davidovich Litvak. Currently, filming is underway in Santa Clarita, California, according to a report from Variety. The film does not yet have a release date.

Neal McDonough On Working With Kevin Costner On ‘Yellowstone’

Neal McDonough has worked with Kevin Costner before on 2006’s “The Guardian.” But, he shared that working on “Yellowstone” together really solidified his beliefs that Costner is one of the greatest actors “of all time.”

“Like I’ve said to so many people, when you talk about the pound-for-pound champ of all time, you gotta put Kevin Costner on top,” McDonough said in a recent interview. “I’ve been saying this forever, he’s one of those actors [who] really listens to what’s going on with the other actors and in the scene. He does his homework. He knows everyone’s lines, not just his. And he’s so prepared that he’s always there to win. And I just love that mentality. Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time.”

McDonough also hinted that his “Yellowstone” character, Malcolm Beck, could return to the show. Allegedly, Beck died in season two. But, as McDonough said, rather confidently, “Malcolm Beck is certainly not dead.”