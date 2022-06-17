‘Yellowstone’: New Addition Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Beth Dutton Star Kelly Reilly

When the news came that Lainey Wilson would be joining the cast of Yellowstone, fans about lost their collective minds. The country music singer has had her music featured on the series multiple times. She’s a huge fan of the show, and it just makes sense to have her play a part.

Taylor Sheridan developed the role of “Abby” just for Wilson. Yes, it’s a country music singer, but I’m sure we’ll get more out of the character than just a few pretty songs this season. And, if we don’t, then at least we got some really pretty songs, eh?

When an actor or actress joins a new cast, especially one as established as Yellowstone‘s, it can be intimidating. Especially when one of those actresses is Kelly Reilly and her character is Beth freakin’ Dutton. Not really a meeting a lot of folks would be dying to have. However, it helps that Reilly is nothing like her on-screen identity.

“She’s actually one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” the singer said. “Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you.”

Of course, with “Abby” joining the show, it could give Beth a chance to make a new friend… right?

“She [Kelly Reilly] told me, ‘I was hoping you’d be my first friend on the show,'” Wilson went on to say.

If Beth somehow does make a friend in Season 5, that will be the number one storyline. Lainey Wilson is going to be a great addition to the show. Her music has already added so much to it with her music.

How Lainey Wilson Landed ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Sometimes, things just progress over time. Relationships and roles change gradually. For Lainey Wilson, it seems like things went pretty quickly. First, she was just a fan of the show. Then her music was played on it. Now, she’s got herself a role in the series! She explained how she got her role recently.

“They’ve put three of my songs in a show so far,” the singer said. “They’ve just been good to me. They were a fan of my music and they did that for me. Then Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer, reached out to me in February. I’ve become friends with him over the last few years. He called and said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you. What you say about it?’ I said, ‘You sure you want to do that?’”

Filming is underway. So, that means there are a lot of folks moving around and causing a commotion on the Yellowstone ranch. Season 5 is going to have Lainey Wilson, and that’s really all we need to know to get excited about it.