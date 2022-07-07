‘Yellowstone’ Nominated for Four Hollywood Critics Association Awards: See the List

The awards hype continues for Yellowstone as the Hollywood Critics Association honors television’s #1 show with the following nominations.

After a record-smashing Season 4 on Paramount Network, Yellowstone is making up for years of awards absence. Or snubs, depending on who you ask. Last season’s incredible viewership leaves nominating parties unable to ignore the phenomenon any longer, and the latest to hop on the Yellowstone train is the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA).

Up first are two big nods for the show’s most powerful stars.

1. ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Nominated for Best Actor in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series

There’s no Yellowstone without Kevin Costner. Yet it’s taken four seasons (and Hollywood critics chasing the show’s runaway success) for the icon to receive nomination for his work as John Dutton.

Costner’s has some stiff competition, however. HCA’s nominees for Best Actor in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series are:

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, also Succession

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Harold Perrineau, From

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

Sterling K. Brown, also This is Us

Regardless, only one name on this list is a bonified Hollywood leading man. Here’s to hoping HCA pulls through for Costner in kind.

2. ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Nominated for Best Actress in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series

Yellowstone has done wonders for its immensely talented lead cast. Names like Cole Hauser and, of course, Kelly Reilly, are now instantly recognizable. But both Hauser and Reilly have been delivering stellar performances in Hollywood for well over a decade.

HCA is the latest to recognize Reilly for her indominable work as Beth Dutton after a career-defining performance in Season 4. Their nominees for Best Actress in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series are:

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets

Jodie Comer. Killing Eve

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Melanie Lynskey, also Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, also Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

3. ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Nominated For Best Writing in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series

We may have just said there’s no Yellowstone without Kevin Costner. But the absolute truth is: There’s no Yellowstone without Taylor Sheridan.

The Western mastermind has no less than twelve shows in the works currently, with Paramount dedicating the bulk of it’s television budget to his projects alone. It was his phenomenal world-building through Yellowstone that started it all, and Sheridan’s up against the following writers for Best Writing in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series:

Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”

Casey Johnson, David Windsor & Chrissy Metz, This is Us, “The Hill”

Dan Fogelman, also This is Us, “The Train”

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “All The Bells Say”

Clyde Phillips, Alexandra Franklin, Marc Muszynski, Dexter: New Blood, “Sins of the Father”

Sam Levinson, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like The Hummingbird”

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone, “Half the Money”

Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age, “Face The Music”

Specifically, Sheridan’s writing for the Season 4 premiere (S4, E1) is what’s snagged him this nomination. “Half the Money” was a rip-roaring return to the world of Yellowstone, one that took the world by storm and set up a phenomenal future for the show.

4. ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Nominated for Best Directing in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series

In addition, Sheridan sees nomination for his directorial work on Season 4, Episode 7: “Keep the Wolves Close.”

The episode drives the series forward in ways audiences never saw coming. It was also one hell of a ride, Outsider said at the time. So it’s no surprise that this gripping episode has Sheridan in the running for HCA’s Best Directing in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series. His fellow nominees are:

Cathy Yan, Succession, “The Disruption”

Jon Huertas, This Is Us, “Four Fathers”

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”

Lorene Scafaria, Succession, “Too Much Birthday”

Mark Mylod, also Succession, “All the Bells Say”

Milo Ventimiglia, also This is Us, “Guitar Man”

Sam Levinson, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone, “Keep the Wolves Close”

Keep those fingers crossed for upcoming HCA victories, Outsiders!