‘Yellowstone’ Offers an In-Depth Look at On-Set ‘Cowboy Camp’ Ahead of Season 5

Prior to the highly fifth season premiere of Yellowstone, the hit tv series’ crew is offering an in-depth look at on-set “Cowboy Camp.” In the sneak peek of the upcoming season, Yellowstone stars Denim Richards and Ian Bohen give viewers an inside look at the training they had to do for the roles. “So, we’re both been lucky enough to meet a lot of fans of the show,” Richards said. “What’s usually the first thing they wanna know?” The Cowboy camp footage starts around the 4:30 mark.

Bohen then answered his Yellowstone co-star. “A lot of people want to know how much of the roping and riding we do ourselves,” he said. Richards answered the question by stating a lot of it. “There is no CGI here,” Bohen explained. “What you see is what you get and you’d be surprised to learn how much preparation goes into playing a ranch hand.”

Richards further acknowledges the trained professionals who helped them train to become ranch hands on the Yellowstone set. Jefferson White also shared, “We all at least know enough about this stuff to know what we don’t know. The more you learn bout it, the more drive you have to learn more and that’s a huge motivator to get better.”

Cole Hauser also stated that Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, put together an extensive cowboy camp. It was something he really loved. “My favorite days on set are cow days,” Jen Landon, who plays Teeter. “What we’ve all fallen in love with as actors about being in this world is how darn fun it is.”

Jake Ream also said that he’s a cutting horse trainer by trade. “So getting bucking horses is no big deal to us,” he shared. “You know, we just done it our whole lives.”

Cole Hauser Explained How He Keeps His Body in Shape to Play Rip Wheeler on ‘Yellowstone’

During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Cole Hauser discussed how he keeps in shape in order to play his Yellowstone character, Rip Wheeler.

“I’m about 225 lbs when I play [Rip],” he explained. “Horseback riding, as you know, at a very high level, is a hell of a workout for core and back and legs, and you name it. Riding and roping and cutting and doing the different disciplines that we do on the show, it’ll keep me in shape.”

The Yellowstone star also said that initially when he comes back to set, he’s sore for about a week. “And then you, kind of, power through that like anything. So, I’ve stayed in great shape. And you know, it’s one of those things that as you get older you, kind of, have to. I’m 45 now. So, it’s one of those things where if you don’t, you’re going to pay for it. Usually your back will go out or something.”