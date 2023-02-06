‘Yellowstone’ Potentially Continuing Franchise with Matthew McConaughey After Reported Kevin Costner Exit

Deadline reports a growing “unwillingness” to film Yellowstone by Kevin Costner, leading Taylor Sheridan to steer his franchise elsewhere. And that elsewhere is Matthew McConaughey, who the trade also reports as “in talks.”

Last year, we Yellowstone fanatics at Outsider had an idea, which resulted in ‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case. Texas’ most famous actor and the biggest show on television are such a natural fit that I’m sure we were far from the only ones to dream up this match made in heaven. But if today’s report by Deadline is to be believed in full, this may become reality far faster than we thought.

As Deadline writes, Yellowstone co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, alongside Paramount Global and Paramount Network, are “moving to end their signature show in its current form.” And they are doing so in effort to extend the franchise with Matthew McConaughey at the helm.

The most likely culprit for this is Texas’ 6666 that has long been in the works. But this is not mentioned in Deadline’s report. Instead, they offer the following from Paramount Network:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.” Paramount Network to Deadline

Is Costner’s Unhappiness with ‘Yellowstone’ Paving the Way for McConaughey?

Deadline’s sources claim an growing “morale problem” and “friction” between Costner and Sheridan over Yellowstone’s filming demands, something we cover more in-depth here. His John Dutton remains the heart of the show. Costner must dedicate more weeks of his year than he’s reportedly looking to as a result.

This, however, sounds like something that can work itself out, rather than resulting in the outright blowing up of Yellowstone proper that Deadline reports.

In turn, Deadline is hearing that Paramount Network is declining to accommodate less shooting and screen time for Costner. Instead, they’re looking to move on to another show with McConaughey.

If this is the case, then Sheridan will write and produce, with McConaughey taking the lead on-screen. Apparently, the beloved Texan is already in negotiations, too.

Paramount depends far less on Yellowstone these days due to the wild success of 1883 and (currently) 1923. So the thought of Matthew McConaughey steering 6666 or a similar show is plausible. But right now, remember, Paramount Network has “nothing to report,” as per their reps

Outsider will keep you up to date on all things Yellowstone as always. We’re reaching out to the studio for comment.