‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Star to Cast

Taylor Sheridan’s newest series, “1923,” has added another “Game of Thrones” alum. Joseph Mawle, who portrayed Benjen Stark on “Game of Thrones,” is joining the cast as Captain Shipley. His character is described as “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.” Joseph Mawle also recently starred as Adar on the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Prime Video.

Also a part of the cast is “Game of Thrones” alum Jerome Flynn, who portrayed Bronn on the show. Flynn was on 37 episodes, while Mawle was featured on six episodes. On “1923,” Flynn portrays Banner Creighton, a hard-working Scotsman who is the leader of the local sheep herders.

The “1923” cast also includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, James Badge Dale, and Marley Shelton. Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves round out the cast.

‘1923’ Adds New Actor to the Cast, While Star Helen Mirren Prepares for the Premiere

“1923” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+. Helen Mirren recently got into the premiere spirit with a look at the trailer and perfectly sidestepped questions that would give too much away. Speaking with TV Line, Mirren hinted, “Certainly, there are storm clouds gathering around [Cara and Jacob Dutton].”

Not a lot to go on there, as those involved in Taylor Sheridan productions are always tight-lipped about spoilers. But, she did comment on a moment from the official trailer. Her character, Cara Dutton, throws her head back to the sky and lets out a defiant scream.

“Cara, as you very rightfully pointed out, is well balanced, is fundamentally peaceful, and what brings her to this point of extremity?” Mirren asked. Cara is described as a hard-working woman, strong, calm, and level-headed. But, she releases this great bout of emotion in the first episode. What could possibly lead her to that breaking point? We’re not sure yet, but we can speculate that its going to be big.

Additionally, Mirren also shared recently how her own marriage helped her develop the relationship between Cara and Jacob Dutton on “1923.” Speaking with ET, Mirren compared the marriage between the characters to a partnership.

“It’s a partnership, isn’t it? I may be the boss, but he’s the leader,” she said. “It’s an equal partnership, and I know from being with my husband [director Taylor Hackford] […] It becomes a partnership, a partnership with love, but a partnership and that’s very much where marriage can be a long process and it has many phases that it goes through.”

Mirren concluded with a heartfelt notion about love and long marriages. “If you manage to stay together through love,” she said, “you come to this very beautiful place where it is this equal partnership and I think that’s where Cara and Jacob are.”