‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds ‘Game of Thrones’ Star to Cast

The Yellowstone universe is set to get bigger with the prequel series 1923 set to come later this year. The show from Taylor Sheridan has become a massive success for streamer Paramount+. The prequel is taking shape ahead of its December debut. That includes the addition of a new cast member.

Jerome Flynn is joining 1923. The actor is best known for his roles in HBO’s Game of Thrones and John Wick 3 opposite Keanu Reeves. Deadline broke the news earlier today (Sept. 22).

1923 will introduce audiences to a new generation of the Dutton family. They’ll get to explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west. The series is led by award-winning actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the Dutton ancestors.

Flynn joins the show as Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, Flynn joins a previously announced cast that includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

1923 is set to debut on Paramount+ in December. Production is currently underway in Montana. Filming is also underway for the fifth season of Yellowstone. The next season of the original show will debut before 1923 on November 13.

The Wider ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

1923 sounds exciting for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work. Viewers love the intricate universe he’s created with multi-generational stories.

David Glasser, an executive producer for both 1883 and Yellowstone, revealed that Sheridan has all of these detailed characters already mapped out in his mind.

“He knows every character and backstory,” Glasser told Insider. “He told me the Yellowstone ending the day we started. When that happens, I don’t know. But he knows where every character ends up.”

But they have made adjustments along the way. In fact, 1923‘s production originally began as a second season of 1883. But somewhere along the way, Sheridan decided to shift to single seasons for the Yellowstone prequels.

“Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883,” Glasser said. “Which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version. And now there’s going to be two versions.”

“Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor,” Glasser added. “So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it. And I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.”