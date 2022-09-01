‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds Major New Star to Cast

Award-winning Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan’s reputation precedes him. As the creator of one of the most popular television universes on the air today, Sheridan has no problem attracting major stars to his shows.

From Yellowstone to 1883 to Tulsa King, each series features an eye-popping cast, filled to the brim with the biggest stars in television. It’s no surprise, then, that one of his newest offerings, Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is packed with star power.

Though the series premiere is still months away, some of the cast has already been announced. Fans of the Yellowstone universe are already well aware that 1923 is set to star Hollywood legends, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. And today, a third jaw-dropping celebrity was added to the cast list.

Sebastian Roché, star of The Young Pope, General Hospital, and Criminal Minds, has joined the 1923 cast in a recurring role. Sadly, details about his character have yet to be revealed, just as the rest of the series remains a mystery to fans.

According to Paramount, 1923 will follow the Dutton family’s “next two generations, as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft. All battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

The 1923 series premiere is currently slated for December 2022 following the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 in November.

‘1923’ Was Originally Going to Be ‘1883’ Season 2

Taylor Sheridan has had the entire Yellowstone universe mapped out in his head from the very start. David Glasser, an executive producer for both 1883 and Yellowstone, explained that he experienced this firsthand.

“He knows every character and backstory,” Glasser told Insider. “He told me the Yellowstone ending the day we started. When that happens, I don’t know. But he knows where every character ends up.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that the franchise hasn’t undergone its fair share of adjustments along the way. One of the biggest of these is Sheridan’s decision to create single-season prequels for Yellowstone rather than a single, multi-season show.

Originally, 1923 was going to be Season 2 for 1883. But Taylor Sheridan decided it would be better to split them into their own productions. “I don’t want to give away too much, but 1923 was always intended to be the second season,” Glasser explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883,” he continued. “Which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version. And now there’s going to be two versions.”

“Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor,” the producer gushed. “So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it. And I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.”