‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Actor

Jennifer Ehle is joining the cast of the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Ehle has numerous credits to her name, but may be best known for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey series. She was also in The King’s Speech, Contagion and Zero Dark Thirty among others. She was in the Robocop reboot in 2014, and she was in MI-5 alongside Tom Cruise. The 52-year-old North Carolina native should make an excellent addition to the cast.

In 1923, Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun that teaches at the School for American Indians in Montana. The series is currently in production and it is scheduled to debut in December amid the new season of Yellowstone.

The Yellowstone prequel already announced a massive cast. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923. It also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Shlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

The Yellowstone prequel will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” That, according to the show’s official description.

1923 is a follow-up to 1883. That Yellowstone prequel starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. That series was the story of the first generation of Duttons to settle in the West. Both series are part of an ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe. The producer will also bring Tulsa King to Paramount this fall.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Set for a December Release

While an exact release date for the show has not been set, the Yellowstone prequel is due in December. Meanwhile, the flagship series will debut on November 13. We’ve gotten a few teases ahead of the new season. There was a series of still shots from the upcoming season. Finn Little also gave us a sneak peek behind-the-scenes earlier this summer.

The biggest bombshell may have come in an interview with creator and producer Taylor Sheridan. It seems that we may can expect some major characters to be killed off in season five.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in season five it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he said. That was plural. Could multiple character be leaving us during the new season?

There are several new characters joining. Among those is country star Lainey Wilson. Her music was featured on the season four finale. She’ll play a character named Abby. We aren’t far from finding out all of the secrets that season five holds. It debuts on November 13, and we’ll have the new Yellowstone prequel just a month later.