‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ Star

The “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” has added another world-class actor to its lineup. Robert Patrick is joining the “1923” cast as Sheriff William MacDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. The next installment of the “Yellowstone” saga follows the Duttons as they deal with the lawlessness of Montana in the year 1923.

Robert Patrick is known for his TV roles on “The X-Files,” “The Sopranos,” “NCIS,” and “Sons of Anarchy,” among many others. In film, he’s best known for playing T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” He was also in “Spy Kids,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” and “The Men Who Stare At Goats.” Most recently, he portrayed Auggie Smith/White Dragon on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker.”

“1923” is led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton–brother of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton–and Helen Mirren. She plays Jacob’s wife, Cara. Additional cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and newcomer Aminah Nieves. Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, and James Badge Dale also join the cast.

Where Does ‘1923’ Fall On the ‘Yellowstone’ Timeline?

“1923” picks up four decades after “1883,” when we saw exactly how the Dutton family started their homestead in Montana. The official synopsis for the show states that it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Currently, the show is filming in Butte, Montana. Creator Taylor Sheridan made sure the residents of Butte were aware of how production would affect their everyday lives. According to a report from KXLF, Butte community members were invited to a meeting at the Finlen Hotel in mid-July. There, questions were answered, and changes were addressed. Production coordinator for “1923” Erin Sahlstrom clarified for residents how production would affect them.

“There’s going to be tough times for the whole town and us,” said Sahlstrom. “Sometimes we’ll have night shoots that might bug people. It’s all very unexpected, but we’re here to make it go well and we want to have fun, we want you to have fun.”

Butte, Montana Community Leaders Explain Benefits of Production in Their Town

Montana Film Office film commissioner Allison Whitmer also reassured business owners that filming in Butte would actually benefit the community. This includes catering from local restaurants, possibly lodgings for the cast and crew, and other local goods and services. Though, production does pose some challenges, like shutting down roadways and diverting traffic, there are benefits as well.

“We just ask that you be polite and welcoming to everyone that comes to town,” said Whitmer to the Butte community. She then said later, “We’re really excited to see a production come here and work on the world stage. We’re really excited to show them what Montana has to offer.”