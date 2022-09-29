‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’s Newest Star Was a Member of a Major ’90s-Era Pop Duo

When you tune into the Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, then you will see Jerome Flynn there acting. But did you know that he was part of a successful pop music duo? He was along with Robson Green in Great Britain. They were called Robson & Jerome and featured talented actors as singers. You might know Flynn from his role on Game of Thrones. You also might know Green from him playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on Grantchester.

TV Insider reports that Robson & Jerome, while music critics snubbed them, were a hot musical act back in 1995. Their journey into pop music would happen after both of them appeared in an English TV drama, Soldier Soldier. Back in 1994, an episode had their characters appear as last-minute wedding singers titled The Unrighteous Brothers. They would sing The Righteous Brothers’ classic song Unchained Melody on there.

Jerome Flynn of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Was Part of Robson & Jerome

People tuned into the show and were hooked on the duo’s singing abilities. Customers reportedly would go to record stores and want to purchase their CD. BBC News reported that this did happen but there was one little problem taking place. Robson & Jerome had no CD at all. Who would help them get one done? None other than Simon Cowell. He reportedly would hound both Green and Flynn of the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Of course, this was before he became famous as the founder of Syco Entertainment. Oh yeah, also American Idol, too. Cowell talked about it back in 2011.

“It took me seven months to persuade these two to sign a recording contract with me,” Cowell, per Daily Mail, said in an episode of Oprah’s Master Class. “I drove them so mad that I actually got a solicitor’s letter from one of them saying I had to stop harassing his client. But the reason I kept doing it was that a) I knew I could persuade them to do it and b) I knew it would be successful.”

Well, Robson & Jerome ultimately did sign up with Cowell. They did a studio version of Unchained Melody and added a cover of White Cliffs of Dover in 1995. Their studio version of The Righteous Brothers’ classic would become a No. 1 single and stayed atop the charts in Britain for seven weeks. The Official U.K. Charts Company said that the record was the second best-selling single of the entire 1990s. Go figure.

They would have two other singles reach the No. 1 spot. Again, in 1995, I Believe/Up on the Roof was in the top spot for four weeks. Then, in 1996, Robson & Jerome had a hit with What Becomes of the Broken Hearted for two weeks at No. 1.