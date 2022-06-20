‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ Changes Direction With New Official Title & Synopsis

Per Paramount, Taylor Sheridan’s next Yellowstone prequel is now taking Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to an entirely different decade.

Yellowstone fans, we are getting the royal treatment. We’ve been wrapping our heads around a Sheridan period piece starring Ford & Mirren for a month now. With how outstanding 1883 was, 1932 is surely too good to be true, right?

Thankfully, we’re still getting that next Yellowstone prequel with two of Hollywood’s biggest names, so don’t freak out. The project is, however, switching gears and scrapping the working title of 1932 altogether.

Instead, Paramount Global has sent word that the next Yellowstone Origin Story (previously 1932) has been renamed 1923.

The reason? Encompass the End of World War I and the Start of Prohibition.

Paramount’s confirmation comes as they celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland this June 22nd. So strap in, because we’re set to experience the Roaring 20s with Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford via Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan’s highly-anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone Origin Story.

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren will star in 1923 from Paramount. (Photo credit: Getty Images, Outsider)

Per Paramount, 1923 will account for the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920). The studio confirms Sheridan is weaving the fallout from both historical events and their shaping of America, into the prequel.

Despite the change in direction, 1923 will still hit Paramount+ this December.

‘1923’s New Synopsis Teases the Duttons’ Early 20th Century Challenges

Within their announcement, Paramount Global also shares the updated synopsis for this next Yellowstone prequel:

1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. Paramount+

MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing.

This next limited series from Paramount’s streaming service follows the record-breaking performance of 1883, which was the most-watched series ever on Paramount+ globally.

The studio’s Taylor Sheridan Universe continues to grow on the streamer, which includes 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. Beyond 1923, fans can also expect Lioness, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man to debut in the coming years.

Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson executive produce 1923.