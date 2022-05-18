‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Paramount has faith in their modern-day Yellowstone spinoff. 6666 will now premiere and run exclusively on Paramount Network.

Come on over, 6666! The Texas-based Yellowstone spinoff is transitioning over to a Paramount Network showcase, one that’s expected to air following Yellowstone Season 5.

Previously, the Modern Western was to air exclusively on Paramount+ via streaming (think prequel series 1883). This is no longer the case, Variety reports Wednesday.

6666 will, however, “stream on demand” after the season is complete, the trade cites. As Paramount continues their focus on their Taylor Sheridan Universe, this likely means 6666 will find a forever home on Paramount+ alongside 1883 and 1932.

That next historical spinoff will still premiere on Paramount’s streaming service. A spiritual sequel to 1883, it will star Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

It’s a confusing topic, as Yellowstone‘s streaming rights sold to NBC long before the show became a record-shattering sensation. Seasons of Yellowstone stream exclusively on NBC’s Peacock as a result. But all Yellowstone spinoffs will stream on Paramount+.

Amidst the news of this transition, 6666 would also receive an official synopsis:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.” Paramount Network

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘6666’ Finally Gets An Official Synopsis, But No Cast Confirmation Yet

Yellowstone’s own Jefferson White is still expected to lead the cast as Jimmy Hurdstrom, with the show’s plot centering around the Texas cowboys mentioned above.

The synopsis doesn’t give us any confirmation of lead characters, however. Despite Jefferson White long being toted as the connection between 6666 and Yellowstone proper, his name still isn’t officially attached to the project. Neither is Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham‘s.

Bingham may also be transitioning to the spinoff. When asked earlier in May, the actor and musician said he believes his character, Walker, “has been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he’d want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don’t know… I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives [for Walker].”

Bingham doesn’t seem keen on attempting to influence Sheridan’s storytelling for Walker, either. “I try to stay out of his way and let him create,” he adds. “I know what it’s like to write songs and have people coming in, like, “Well, you should put this word in here. You should write a verse about that’… And it’s just like, let people just kind of create and experiment, and change things, and do all of that.”

Regardless, we can expect to see Bingham return as Walker for Yellowstone Season 5 this November.