‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ Release Date Announced By Paramount+

Paramount hit Yellowstone fans with a mirage of exciting news Tuesday, announcing two Hollywood legends to lead their next Yellowstone spinoff, 1932.

In addition to their stars and plot details, Paramount also confirms the prequel’s release date: December 2022.

Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford is expected to begin filming for the series soon, with 1932 debuting on Paramount+ this December. Academy Award winner Helen Mirren will co-star alongside Ford. The duo will lead the highly anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone story from Taylor Sheridan.

Announced as 1932 (working title), the next Western prequel follows the record breaking performance of 1883. The most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally, 1883 was Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the same powerhouse lineup behind 1932.

1883 took audiences through the history of 19th century Duttons. 1932, however, will bring television’s #1 family into the 20th century.

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount announces.

Harrison Ford-Led Yellowstone’ Spinoff, ‘1932,’ Hits December 2022

Although unconfirmed, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren should portray the next generation of Duttons. Their new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Network and Paramount+. This includes, in addition to 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Upcoming series LIONESS, TULSA KING, 1883: THE BASS REEVES STORY and LAND MAN are to follow.

In addition to 1883 proving a breakout hit for Paramount+, Sheridan also saw a Writers Guild of America Awards nomination for the pilot. On Paramount Network, Yellowstone had a record-breaking season four run. it would attract an average of 11 million total viewers. It also recently garnered its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards® and Producers Guild Awards® nominations.

1932 (working title), starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan. EPs John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson also return.