‘Yellowstone’ Previews Things Getting Even Worse for Jamie Dutton in Season 5

During Yellowstone‘s Season 4 finale, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) ensnared her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) with the ultimate blackmail. Following a moral battle, Jamie killed his biological father to protect the Duttons. But when he went to drop the body, his conniving sister caught him in the act, snapping a picture of the misdeed. Now, with his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor and his sister able to quash any hope of a career in politics at will, Bentley and his Yellowstone costars revealed that things are only getting worse for the troubled character in season 5.

“Things between Jamie and Beth are only getting worse,” Bentley said in Yellowstone‘s new teaser. Reilly added, “Beth pretty much owns him.”

At the surface, Jamie is floundering. As the politician of the family, his father’s new role as governor is a slap to the face.

“John winning the governorship [over] Jamie, it’s obviously devastating because it’s been his path,” Bentley continued.

Even John Dutton’s Kevin Costner lent his perspective regarding Jamie heading into Yellowstone Season 5.

“Can John trust Jamie?” he asked, rhetorically. “No.”

One frame sees Jamie and John face to face, the former insisting, “You are signing a declaration of war.” However, while that line references Montana politics at face value, could it also speak to the crumbling relationship between the father and son?

Tune in to the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone when it airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th at 8 p.m.

Lainey Wilson Teases Her New ‘Yellowstone’ Character Ahead of Season 5

As Kelly Reilly promised in the clip above, season 5 of Yellowstone is going to be “bloody,” with creator Taylor Sheridan returning us to all the drama, violence, and emotion our favorite characters bring each year. However, this year, Sheridan is bringing us a new character named Abby and she’ll be played by none other than rising country music star, Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson is new as an actress on the Yellowstone set. However, she’s actually not entirely new to the show as a whole. Wilson’s music has been featured in past episodes of Yellowstone, and with less than two weeks until the season 5 premiere, she’s taking us behind the scenes of her experience on the set and sharing a little about what we can expect from her new character.

“What’s crazy,” Wilson revealed during a recent interview, “is I kind of had to make up what I thought the character was in my mind, because I just pretty much got her lines, and that was it.”

That said, the country singer essentially made up her character’s backstory. And, unsurprisingly, it sounds a lot like the Louisianan’s own origin story.

“I didn’t have, like, a character description,” Lainey Wilson explained, “so in my mind, she’s from Louisiana because she sounds like this.”

Within the world of Yellowstone, Wilson’s Abby is “maybe traveling through Montana, [a] musician, maybe finds a group of people who are really starting to, like, dig her music. And she stays for a while.”

Compared to Wes Bentley’s character Jamie, whose fate seems permanently sealed, Wilson’s Abby has a lot of room to potentially grow and thrive. We’re excited to see how she meshes with the veteran actors of Yellowstone when the series returns.