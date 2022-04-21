‘Yellowstone’ Producers Pinpoint Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Authenticity’ For Show’s Wild Success: ‘He’s the Real Deal’

“His word is his bond. Loyalty is everything, and then the handshake means something,” says Yellowstone EP David Glasser of the show’s mastermind, Taylor Sheridan, whose reinvention of the Western is slowly redefining modern television.

Yellowstone has had its die-hard fans since the premiere episode. Specifically, what Hollywood refers to as “Middle America” has been on the Dutton train since day one. But the series’ unapologetic nature and deep roots in the history of what built American culture has now taken hold nationwide. And broad-spanning, demographic-defying appeal isn’t exactly a hallmark of the Western genre. So what has made Yellowstone so special; so undeniably groundbreaking in an era of remakes, sequels, and reboots?

Oddly, that’s the easiest question to answer in the enigma of Yellowstone. And the answer is Taylor Sheridan.

The initial co-creator of – then mastermind of an entire Yellowstone universe – isn’t faking it. “He’s the real deal,” offers David Glasser, frequent partner to Sheridan and his fellow Yellowstone EP and CEO of their 101 Studios, to Variety. “His word is his bond. Loyalty is everything, and then the handshake means something. That’s who he is.”

And as long as others “operate in that world,” Glasser adds, “it’s great. And creatively, he blows my mind every single time.”

President of MTV Entertainment Group (which includes Paramount Network), Chris McCarthy, goes a step further. McCarthy not only credits Taylor Sheridan with being the real deal, but with “entirely reinventing” the concept of the American Western.

“Neo-Westerns are really unique in that they are beautifully sophisticated, cinematic scripted programming,” he adds. “But if you’re not into Westerns, that’s OK, because these are just great stories about family dynamics.”

‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Places Importance on Authenticity Himself

But it’s not just Sheridan’s fellow execs who pinpoint authenticity as paramount. The man himself does, as well; with the principle guiding every decision he’s made in his skyrocketing career as a television mogul.

“For me, a sense of place is so incredibly important,” he tells Variety. “When I wrote ‘Yellowstone,’ I went to Montana. Now, I lived up in that area for many, many years, so I knew it very well.”

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan at prequel series’ 1883 premiere. Photo by: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Our job as artists is to hold a mirror up to the world and let people see the reflection, to teach them about a part of life and human experience that they may not be aware of,” he continues. “Whenever we’re ignorant of something, then typically we fear it, or we judge it, or we dislike it. And it’s the job of all artists, I think, to try and find these little pockets of the world and show some humanity.”

Such statements would fall on deaf ears for Yellowstone fans, too, if Sheridan wasn’t as much a modern cowboy as any in today’s America. The 2021 inductee into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame spends as much time ranching and cowboying as he does writing, acting, directing, or producing, if not more-so. And pouring his real-life upbringing (and continuing adulthood) into his flagship series has proven beyond fruitful.

“That said, any other artist could decide to go through and take the genre and turn it on its ear,” Sheridan adds. “You don’t have to do what I did.”

Modesty aside, Taylor Sheridan knows the value of authenticity as well as his Yellowstone cohorts.

“If I just tried to sit down and write it and Wikipedia some things, then it would have felt false, right?”