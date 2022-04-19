‘Yellowstone’ Production Gives Montana Economy $70 Million Boost in Just One Year

According to a recent study, filming the hit Paramount series Yellowstone in Montana gives the local economy a huge annual boost. The popular Kevin Costner-led show is shot in and around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, and that translates to an additional $70 million in spending per year for the region.

What You Need to Know

Western Montana sees an influx of an additional $70 million in spending annually in just 5 months of production each year

The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research conducted the study with the help of Paramount Studios

Yellowstone‘s production adds 527 permanent jobs to the area, and that doesn’t include the 624 extras on set

The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research conducted the study in recent months. Paramount even gave researchers access to an abundant amount of financial documentation from the studio to aid the study. While the first three seasons of Yellowstone were mostly filmed in Utah, Paramount moved production to Montana in 2020. Montana Legislature made a $10 million film tax credit available, which Paramount took advantage of.

The study found that in only five months of filming a season in western Montana, Yellowstone‘s production brought in 527 permanent jobs. Plus, that doesn’t even include the 624 local residents who found work on the show as extras on set. This equalled more than $25 million in annual personal income for Montana households. Additionally, Montana businesses and organizations added around $85.8 million in gross receipts because of the series. Further, the show impacted the state government’s annual revenue by an additional $10.6 million.

‘Yellowstone’ Able to Take Advantage of Montana Film Tax Credit

The production of Yellowstone makes the biggest financial impact to the region. But the show’s popularity also brings numerous tourists to the area who are visiting Montana just because of the series. The wide-ranging reach of the show has definitely made a huge difference on the local economy in recent years. Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, spoke with the Missoulian about his department’s findings.

“The numbers are pretty astonishing,” Barkey said to the outlet. “It’s a fairly sizable impact. The implication is this level of economic output would continue as long as the production continues in Montana.”

Montana is one of 30 states across the country that offer tax credits to studios for filming in their regions. Montana raised the tax credit from $10 to $12 million last year. However, the film industry wants the cap to increase to upwards of $250 million.

Paramount representatives told the Missoulian that Yellowstone has taken advantage of around $16 million worth of the state’s film tax credits so far over multiple years. In fact, in 2019 alone, studios filmed 122 productions in the state, and many qualified for the tax credit.

The Show Has Benefitted Numerous Industries in the State

Besides the larger overall impact that Yellowstone has had on the western part of the state, the show has also benefitted numerous individual businesses. For example, the study points out production’s impact on local Missoula businesses. The show brings tons of business to various industries in the area. They include local restaurants, lodging, rental car companies, veterinary and animal services, and to the city itself.

Further, across the whole state of Montana, housing has seen a significant hike in prices. The report highlights the increase, which began in early 2020 as the pandemic started. Researchers didn’t touch on the show’s influence on out-of-state residents buying homes in Montana. However, researchers did make sure to mention how Yellowstone‘s popularity has thrust the state into the spotlight.

“A second kind of indirect impact comes from the public relations value of having a television series distributed to a global audience that uses Montana as an integral part of the story,” the BBER report says. “The imagery, the culture, and the characters of the show feature Montana and add to its desirability as a visitor destination.”