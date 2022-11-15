‘Yellowstone’ Ratings Revealed and Fans Are Loving the News

Yellowstone‘s Season 5 debuted last night to acclaim from both fans and critics alike. And as expected, the ratings for the show were sky-high, as per Deadline.

The outlet reports that the show garnered more than 12 million viewers across all the platforms.

The show performed extremely well in key demographics. Compared to the Season 4 debut, the Season 5 debut episodes saw a 52% increase in viewers aged 18-34, a key demographic.

It was also up 13% in adults 25-54 and 10% in total viewers, a strong posting for the Paramount series.

Fans were loving the news of the season’s premiere receiving incredibly high ratings. Many posted to Twitter to comment on the smash-hit season debut.

“Watching the Premiere of Yellowstone,” one fan tweeted. “It’s probably getting better ratings than Sunday night football.”

Watching the Premiere of Yellowstone. It’s probably getting better ratings than Sunday night football. — Josh Sutter (@Cardswinseries) November 14, 2022

Others suggested that the success of the show could be related to an audience tired of “woke” drama television shows. One user wrote: “Just now hearing that Yellowstone is apparently anti-woke I guess that must be why its such a huge success with incredible ratings.”

At the time of the show’s debut, another user tweeted: “Time for Yellowstone, all other TV ratings will be down for the next how many weeks.”

However, all viewers didn’t get to contribute to those numbers, as one popular streaming service suffered technical difficulties during the Season 5 premiere.

Philo TV is an internet television and streaming company that as of 2021 had over 800,000 subscribers. However, Philo TV apparently crashed within the first few minutes of the season debut of the show. Many users voiced their frustration online about the technical difficulties.

The first episode begins with John Dutton becoming Governor of Montana, a role him and daughter Beth are hesitant to take on. And as the actors of the hit series warned viewers, Season 5 starts off in a bloody fashion.

The hit show was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, who has enjoyed tremendous success as a screenwriter throughout his Hollywood career. Sheridan wrote the screenplays for Sicario and its sequel, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. The screenplay of Hell or High Water was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, and the film was nominated for Best Picture in 2016.

Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. The first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

Additionally, 1923, a spinoff of the series, is expected to debut on Paramount+ in December 2022. The show’s other spinoff series, 1883, premiered on Paramount+ back in December 2021. That series starred country music legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill along with LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott.